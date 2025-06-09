Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Photos show Waymo vehicles on fire during LA protests as company cuts service

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

A row of Waymo vehicles burn on a street during an anti-ICE protest in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025.
Benjamin Hanson | Afp | Getty Images
  • Waymo vehicles were set ablaze in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday amid widespread protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
  • The Alphabet-owned company has suspended robotaxi service in the protest area.
  • In one photo, at least five Waymo robotaxis can be seen engulfed in flames, with anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement graffiti scrawled across the cars' hood and doors.

Several Waymo autonomous vehicles were set ablaze in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday amid widespread protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A spokesperson for the Alphabet-owned company confirmed there were multiple Waymo vehicles in the vicinity of protests that were unable to be retrieved. Waymo is suspending service in the protest area until it is deemed safe, the spokesperson added.

Waymo responded with guidance from the Los Angeles Police Department, the spokesperson said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The protests erupted in downtown L.A. on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted raids in the city and surrounding communities. Demonstrations were largely peaceful, but tensions flared Saturday and Sunday, with police clashing with protesters near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA.

A Waymo car burns in the street as smoke billows during protests in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025.
David Pashaee | Afp | Getty Images
A Waymo car burns in the street as smoke billows during protests in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025.

California National Guard members arrived in the city on Sunday after Trump signed an order to deploy 2,000 troops in response to the protests.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

IonQ buys UK quantum startup Oxford Ionics for more than $1 billion

news 15 mins ago

Shein seen boosting Indian manufacturing as U.S.-China trade war shakes up supply chains

In one photo, at least five Waymo robotaxis can be seen engulfed in flames, with anti-ICE graffiti scrawled across the cars' hoods and doors. It's unclear whether the vehicles were deliberately targeted.

Some people were seen tossing Lime e-scooters into the burning Waymo vehicles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A shirtless protester stands atop a Waymo vehicle during an anti-ICE protest in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025.
Benjamin Hanson | Afp | Getty Images
A shirtless protester stands atop a Waymo vehicle during an anti-ICE protest in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025.

"Burning lithium-ion batteries release toxic gases, including hydrogen fluoride, posing risks to responders and those nearby," the LAPD said in a statement posted on X.

Waymo began offering robotaxi rides across 80-plus square miles of LA in 2024. The service also operates in parts of San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin.

-- CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed reporting to this article.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us