Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Plane Carrying Donald Trump Made Emergency Landing After Engine Failure Following GOP Donor Speech in New Orleans

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing last weekend after he spoke to GOP donors in New Orleans.
  • Trump's plane returned to New Orleans after one of its engines failed over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday night.
  • The RNC obtained another plane for Trump from a donor, and he returned to his home at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. home by early Sunday morning.
  • Trump said in his speech sponsored by the Republican National Committee that he was strongly considering another run for the White House in 2024.

A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing last weekend when one of its engines failed over the Gulf of Mexico after he spoke to GOP donors in New Orleans, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC.

Trump's plane, which was owned by a donor, turned around shortly after taking off and returned to New Orleans on Saturday night, that person said.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Trump, who had just spoken at a donor retreat sponsored by the Republican National Committee, was on the way back to his home at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. In his speech, Trump said he was strongly considering another run for the White House in 2024.

The emergency landing was first reported Wednesday by Politico.

The source who spoke with CNBC said they could confirm the events as described in a subsequent account about the incident published by The Washington Post.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 20 mins ago

Sony Suspends All PlayStation Sales in Russia Over Ukraine War

investing 29 mins ago

Annuities Could Soon Qualify as a Default Investment in 401(K) Plans

Politico, citing a source, wrote, "Audio of the communications between the pilot and the air traffic control tower revealed that the landing was described as 'emergency in nature.'"

The Post, citing flight tracking data, said Trump was onboard a Dassault Falcon 900 owned by a GOP donor when the engine failed over the Gulf of Mexico.

The newspaper reported that he was traveling with Secret Service agents, advisors, and support staff.

The Post said the plane, which had taken off from New Orleans Lakefront Airport, returned to make the emergency landing at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

An air traffic controller, on an audio recording of the incident heard by CNBC, told the pilot at around 10:37 p.m. CT, "Just a heads up... there will be vehicles following you down the runway."

The pilot replied, "I appreciate it."

Both news sites reported that the RNC obtained another plane for Trump from a donor, and that he returned home by early Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

An RNC spokesperson declined to comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumppoliticsUS: NewsWhite HouseBreaking News: Politics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us