Polls Close in Pennsylvania Senate Republican Primary Clash Among Oz, McCormick and Barnette

Polls closed in the primary elections in Pennsylvania.

Voters are deciding several key races, including a Republican primary that features Dr. Mehmet Oz, hedge fund boss Dave McCormick and commentator Kathy Barnette.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke this weekend, is favored to win the Democratic primary in the race.

Polls closed Tuesday in Pennsylvania's primary elections, including a high-profile and hyper-competitive fight among three Republicans that could play a decisive role in which party controls the U.S. Senate after the midterms.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician and former host of "The Dr. Oz Show," made waves when he announced he would run as a Republican for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. He received former President Donald Trump's coveted endorsement, and his campaign has reportedly spent more than $12 million in the race on advertising alone.

But Oz, a first-time campaigner who has lived in New Jersey for two decades, was neck-and-neck in the polls with two other Republicans: ex-hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, and right-wing commentator Kathy Barnette, who surged in popularity in the final days of the primary.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both the Republican and Democratic Senate primaries were too early to call when polls closed at 8 p.m. ET, according to NBC News.

Toomey's Senate seat could prove to be one of the most competitive in the general election, as Democrats try to maintain control of a chamber split 50-50 by party. Whoever wins the Republican primary could face off against John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor.

Public polling shows Fetterman as the frontrunner against his leading rivals, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Hannah Beier | Reuters

His Senate bid took a turn over the weekend, as Fetterman's campaign announced that the candidate suffered a stroke and was in the hospital. Fetterman said in a statement that he expects to fully recover, though the illness kept him off the trail in the final days of the primary.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Democrat's campaign said that Fetterman had completed a successful surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. He is resting at the hospital after the procedure, which lasted more than two-and-a-half hours, according to his campaign.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.