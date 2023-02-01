Private Payroll Growth Slowed to 106,000 in January as Weather Hit Hiring, ADP Says

Private companies added just 106,000 new workers for January, down from an upwardly revised 253,000 the month before and well below the 190,000 Dow Jones estimate.

Most of the growth came in the hospitality industry, as bars, restaurants, hotels and the like added 95,000 positions.

ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said weather factors were at play and hiring was strong outside of the reference week the firm uses to compile the report.

Job creation in the private sector plunged in January as weather-related issues sent workers to the sidelines, payroll processing firm ADP reported Wednesday.

Companies added just 106,000 new workers for the month, down from an upwardly revised 253,000 the month before. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a gain of 190,000.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Most of the growth came in the hospitality industry, as bars, restaurants, hotels and the like added 95,000 positions. Other growth industries included financial activities (30,000), manufacturing (23,000), and education and health services (12,000).

However, the trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 41,000, construction was off 24,000, and natural resources and mining declined by 2,000.

In all, goods-producing industries saw a net loss of 3,000 jobs, while service providers added 109,000.

Pay growth was little changed for the month, but up 7.3% from a year ago.

Despite the low headline number, ADP's chief economist, Nela Richardson, said weather factors were at play and job growth may not have been as weak as the number indicates.

Fatih Aktas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

"In January, we saw the impact of weather-related disruptions on employment during our reference week," Richardson said. "Hiring was stronger during other weeks of the month, in line with the strength we saw late last year."

Like the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ADP uses the week of the 12th for its payroll sampling. The firm noted that extreme weather events, including snowstorms in the Midwest and floods in California, impacted the jobs picture.

The Midwest region saw a decline of 40,000 jobs, while the Pacific Rim lost 4,000, according to ADP.

Companies with fewer than 50 employees struggled the most during the period, down 75,000 workers. Big firms employing 500 or more workers added 128,000.

The numbers come with the Federal Reserve trying to slow the economy through a series of interest rate hikes specifically aimed at bringing down inflation.

The report also comes two days before the more closely watched BLS count of nonfarm payroll growth for the month. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect to see growth of 187,000 in that report.

Correction: The Dow Jones estimate was for a gain of 190,000. An earlier version misstated the figure. Natural resources and mining declined by 2,000. An earlier version misstated the figure. Service providers added 109,000. An earlier version misstated the figure.