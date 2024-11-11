Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Private prison stocks jump on Trump appointment of immigration hardliner Tom Homan

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A guard escorts an immigrant detainee from his ‘segregation cell’ back into the general population at the Adelanto Detention Facility, managed by GEO Group.
Getty Images
  • Private prison stocks Geo Group and CoreCivic rose Monday after President-elect Donald Trump chose Tom Homan as his "border czar."
  • Homan told a conservative conference in July that he "will run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen" when Trump returns to office.

Private prison stocks rose on Monday after President-elect Donald Trump selected immigration hardliner Tom Homan as his "border czar."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Geo Group and CoreCivic jumped more than 4% and nearly 8%, respectively, in premarket trading. Homan served as the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's first term.

Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that Homan "will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin." Homan will be responsible for the southern border, the northern border as well as all maritime and aviation security, Trump said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Homan told a conservative conference in July that he "will run the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen" when Trump returns to office.

"With Trump returning to the White House, there will be a far firmer embrace of Geo Group and CXW," Isaac Boltansky, an analyst at BTIG, told clients in a Nov. 6 note. The second Trump administration would allow for contracting with the U.S. Marshalls Services and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Boltansky said.

"More importantly they would take a far more aggressive stance on border enforcement, which would impact the ICE business lines at these firms," the analyst told clients.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us