Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

PSQ Holdings doubles, becoming latest stock to rip higher on news of Donald Trump Jr.'s involvement

By Yun Li,CNBC

Donald Trump Jr. speaks with the media at the end of the debate between Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hosted by CBS in New York, U.S., October 1, 2024. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Talks of Donald Trump Jr. joining the board of PSQ Holdings sent the owner of the online marketplace PublicSquare skyrocketing on Tuesday.

The stock surged 120% in morning trading after Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump could join PSQ's board as early as Tuesday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

PublicSquare is a commerce and payments company with a focus on "life, family, and liberty." PSQ is a microcap stock with a market capitalization of only $72 million as of Monday's close.

For the September quarter, the firm had net revenue of $6.5 million and operation losses of more than $14 million. West Palm Beach, Florida-based PSQ is a 16-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago, the president-elect's primary residence.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

PSQ Holdings declined CNBC's request for comment.

Just last week, Trump Jr. joined the board of Unusual Machines, a small U.S. drone and drone component maker, sending shares up as much as 100% the day of the announcement.

In November, Trump Jr. joined venture capital firm 1789 Capital as a partner. The firm invests in products and companies aimed at conservatives and its investments include Tucker Carlson's media company. 

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Ivy League-trained psychologist: How I say ‘no' to my kids—and why it's crucial for their development

news 21 mins ago

This 22-year-old once dreamt of becoming a software engineer—instead, she just directed her first TV commercial

PSQ director Kelly Loeffler, former U.S. Senator from Georgia, bought 1.2 million shares of the payments company on Oct. 24 for about $3.25 million, according to a regulatory filing. Her stake is set to increase in value with Tuesday's rally.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us