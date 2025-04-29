Psychiatrist: The surprising dark side of being highly successful—and 5 tools that can help

Depression doesn't look the same for everyone. In fact, even some of the most productive people, who always achieve their goals can still suffer from the mood disorder.

Symptoms of depression can include feeling hopeless, losing interest in things that used to be exciting, tiredness, and reduced appetite.

Although it's not a clinical diagnosis, "high-functioning depression" is a term used to describe "anyone who is grappling with mental health issues while accomplishing their day-to-day tasks and upholding their responsibilities," according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

"People with high-functioning depression, they're overly functioning. When they sit still, they feel empty. When they're not busy, they feel restless," says Dr. Judith Joseph, a board-certified psychiatrist and author of "High Functioning." Experiencing trauma like financial woes or a painful childhood can cause certain people to experience high-functioning depression by channeling their emotions through productivity, she explains in her book.

If you're experiencing symptoms of depression, it's important to consult with your doctor or a mental health professional. Still, there are small things you can do day-to-day to help cope.

Joseph created a framework to combat high-functioning depression that she derived from treating patients across age groups. She calls it "the five V's."

"The five V's remind you of the five fingers, because joy is within our hands. We just need to know how to grasp it," she tells CNBC Make It.

Joseph doesn't advise attempting all five V's at once because they should provide relief not additional stress. "I think high-functioning people like to do a lot," she says.

Instead, she encourages this more measured approach: "Tap into one or two every day with the intention of 'I'm going to try to get one point of joy today.'"

5 tools to overcome high-functioning depression

1. Validation

"Validation is acknowledging and accepting how you feel, which is very difficult for people who are high-functioning to do," Joseph says.

Although it may be uncomfortable, identifying and coming to terms with how you're feeling can be therapeutic and lead to joy.

"When we can't identify our emotions, we get confused," Joseph says. "Some of us confuse anxiety for anger, so we act irritable when we're actually worried. So it's important to be able to name your emotion and accept it."

2. Venting

Being able to express your feelings authentically and in a healthy way is necessary to process your emotions. Joseph suggests venting with intention, which means asking for feedback that can help you come up with a solution to the problem — whatever it may be.

"If you're going to vent to someone who's not a therapist, ask for emotional consent," she says. For example, you could preface the conversation by saying, "I really need to vent right now. Would that be okay with you?"

"You want to check in and make sure the person has the capacity to hear you out, because you don't want to feel rejected. And you don't want to overwhelm someone."

Journaling, singing, praying or even crying are also forms of venting. Joseph suggests you choose a healthy way of expression that best aligns with you.

3. Values

In her research, Joseph has found that people with high-functioning depression can fall into patterns of chasing things like clout, money, accolades and achievements.

Instead, she suggests focusing on finding your values, the things that bring you joy and give your life meaning.

Ask yourself, "What are the things that actually give you meaning and purpose in life?" she says. "Tap into those every day."

4. Vitals

Prioritizing your physical health can lead to positive effects on your mental health. When you're not feeling like yourself, Joseph says to focus on answering this question: "What are some ways I can support my mind-body connection?"

You can start by paying closer attention to the foods you eat, how often you're moving your body and whether you're getting enough good sleep.

"There are these non-traditional vitals that we often neglect like the quality of our relationships, whether or not we have a healthy relationship with technology, whether or not we have a good work-life balance," she says.

If you're aware of gaps in these areas, you can work to improve them.

5. Vision

The final V is all about leaving the past behind and moving forward in life. "This is a reminder to practice joy, and plan joy in the future because many of us get so busy we forget to do this," Joseph says.

Your vision of the future may also include what you plan to do after daily tasks like dropping your kids off to school on time. Joseph recommends celebrating those moments in small, meaningful ways like having a cup of coffee or putting your feet up during a free pocket of time.

