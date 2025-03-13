Putin says Russia backs Ukraine ceasefire but any deal must address ‘root causes'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia agrees in principle with the U.S.-led ceasefire plan backed by Ukraine earlier this week, but stopped short of signing up to any deal.

"We are in favor of it but there are nuances," Putin said when asked about the 30-day ceasefire deal brokered by the White House.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia agrees in principle with the U.S.-led ceasefire plan backed by Ukraine earlier this week, but stopped short of signing up to any deal, arguing that it needed further negotiation and must lead to "enduring peace."

"We agree with the proposal for a ceasefire, to cease hostilities, but we proceed from the fact that this ceasefire should lead to an enduring peace and should remove the root causes of this crisis," Putin said, according to a live translation of a press briefing.

"We are in favor of it but there are nuances," he said when asked about the 30-day ceasefire deal brokered by the White House. Kyiv backed the plan on Tuesday, contingent on Moscow's agreement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Putin also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for giving "so much attention" to the prospect of a Russia-Ukraine deal.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

— CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this story.