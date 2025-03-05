Qualcomm CEO says its new modem creates a ‘huge delta' in performance versus Apple

Qualcomm announced the X85, its latest high-end modem.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told CNBC its latest modem will create a big distance in performance versus Apple, which has made its first foray into the technology.

Modems are a key component of smartphones that connect the device to the mobile network. Qualcomm is one of the biggest modem suppliers in the world and for years has been the go-to company for Apple's iPhones.

But in 2019, Apple bought Intel's modem business with the view of designing its own modem in-house, much like it does with its smartphone processors.

It has taken some time for Apple to release its first modem and it did so quietly with the launch of the iPhone 16e last month. The cellular modem is called the C1.

This week, Qualcomm announced the X85, its latest high-end modem. In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Amon touted the improved performance of the modem, suggesting it would create a big gulf between it and Apple.

"It's the first modem that has so much AI, it actually increases the range of performance of the modem so the modem can deal with weaker signals," Amon told CNBC.

"What that will do will set a huge delta between the performance of premium Android devices, and iOS devices, when you compare what Qualcomm can do versus what Apple is doing."

The iPhone 16e is Apple's cheapest smartphone on the latest range. Several reports suggest Apple is working on modems for its higher end iPhones.

Amon reiterated a statement he has made previously that he expects Qualcomm will not supply Apple with modems in 2027.

Addressing potential technology advances with Apple's modem, Amon said the components will be key for AI and Qualcomm will be able to address that.

"If modem is relevant there's always a place for Qualcomm technology," Amon said.

"In the age of AI, modems are going to be more important than they have ever been. And I think that's going to drive consumer preference about do they want the best possible modem in the computer that's in their hand all the time," Amon added.