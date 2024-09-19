Ray Dalio calls upcoming U.S. election the most consequential of his lifetime

Ray Dalio said the 2024 U.S. election will likely be the most important of his life, adding that he thinks the country needs is a "strong leader of the middle."

Ray Dalio said the 2024 U.S. elections will likely be the most important of his lifetime and he thinks the country needs a "strong leader of the middle."

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday, the founder of Bridgewater Associates explained that the U.S. should aim to reach "broad-based prosperity" and the presidential election highlights challenges to society's ability to function smoothly.

"As far as the election goes, it's going to be the most consequential election of my lifetime because we now have irreconcilable differences between the two sides," he said. "The first question we'll ask is: will we have an orderly transition of power? We have the question- the fact that it is possible — that election results may not be accepted — that's quite something."

On Wednesday, Dalio had named the elections as a major force shaping the global economy, calling it an "issue of internal order and disorder."

He told CNBC on Thursday that there's a larger problem with a "win-at-all-cost mentality," as it presents "challenges to being able to compromise and make decisions in a way that is conducive to our democracy working effectively."

Republicans and Democrats are sharply divided on a number of issues, such as abortion access, immigration and climate change. Top concerns for voters across the spectrum, however, include inflation and the high cost of living, according to nationwide polls.

When asked about who he supported in the presidential race, Dalio said "neither is what the country needs."

"What the country needs is the moderates coming together to be able to work together and make great reform," he said. "What the country needs is broad-based prosperity."

While Dalio expressed optimism about certain parts of American society, like the universities and culture for innovation, he said that those exceptional elements benefit only a small percentage of the population.

He explained that broad-based prosperity creates a society where there is both order and opportunity, pointing to Singapore as an example. The Southeast Asian nation is frequently lauded for its high level of education and availability of public housing.