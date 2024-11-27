Reddit targets international users for ad growth, teases bolstered search feature

Reddit is ramping up efforts to attract more users outside of the U.S., putting countries like India and Brazil in focus, a top company executive told CNBC.

Expansion into new markets could help Reddit unlock new advertising revenue internationally.

Reddit is working on new search tools that will allow users to navigate the platform more easily.

Reddit is ramping up efforts to attract more users outside of the U.S., putting countries like India and Brazil in focus as it looks to unlock new advertising opportunities, a top company executive told CNBC.

In a wide-ranging interview, Jen Wong, chief operating officer of Reddit, said other platforms have 80% to 90% of users outside of the U.S. while about half of her company's current users are based internationally.

"So that points to a lot of our future user growth opportunity definitely outside of the U.S. and local language," Wong told CNBC. "The opportunity, the way I think about it, is every language is an opportunity for another Reddit."

Reddit has historically been an English-language platform, but the company is looking to expand its international reach with the help of artificial intelligence translations. This year, Reddit launched a feature that automatically translates its site into different languages.

Wong said that around 20 to 30 languages could be available by the end of the year.

India opportunity

Among the company's fastest-growing markets in terms of users is the U.K., the Philippines, India and Brazil.

"India's growing really rapidly," Wong said. "We see a big opportunity in India."

The Reddit COO said that India has a large English-speaking internet population, and there are lots of engaged users around topics like cricket and the Bollywood movie industry.

Wong also said Reddit has been meeting with "mods" — or moderators, who oversee content on communities on the site.

Advertising opportunity

Growth in markets like India can propel Reddit to boost ad revenue, its main source of income.

International markets account for just over 17% of Reddit's revenue currently, according to the company's third-quarter results, despite around 50% of its users being located outside the U.S.

Wong said that Reddit first attempts cross-border advertising for international markets, such as when a European brand is looking to advertise in the U.S. Then, when Reddit hits about 10% of a country's internet population in a country, there is an opportunity to build teams focused on local advertising — like an Indian brand advertising to Indian users.

This has not yet happened in many markets, but Reddit is keeping an eye on many of its fastest growing countries, Wong said.

New search tools

Reddit users will know that it's not always the easiest site to find what you're looking for — a drawback that the company is now looking to change with new search tools.

During Reddit's third-quarter earnings call last month, CEO Steve Huffman called search on the platform a "focused investment" in 2025.

Wong expanded that the company is thinking of its search feature as a way of helping users to navigate around the site to find similar topics or posts that they may have otherwise missed.

"You land on a post and but it's almost like a dead end. But there are a lot of posts, often like that post, or there are other posts like that post in other communities. And so giving you a total view of what that looks like is a really interesting opportunity," Wong said.

"Guiding you through Reddit as you follow that line of thinking, is how we think of the opportunity."

Wong declined to say more except, "We're testing a lot of things."