Renewable giants shrug off Trump's anti-wind policies: ‘Electrification is absolutely unstoppable'

Trump temporarily suspended new or renewed leases for offshore and onshore wind projects and halted the leasing of wind power projects on the outer continental shelf.

"I believe the electrification age has just begun," Joe Kaeser, chairman of the supervisory board of Siemens Energy, told CNBC's Dan Murphy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Renewable energy giants appear relatively sanguine about U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-wind policies, describing the process of replacing fossil fuels with electrically powered products as "absolutely unstoppable."

Trump, who promised a new "golden age" for America in his inaugural address on Monday, swiftly took aim at low-carbon energy initiatives.

In a standalone executive order, which had been widely expected, the president temporarily suspended new or renewed leases for offshore and onshore wind projects and halted the leasing of wind power projects on the outer continental shelf.

"We are not going to do the wind thing. Big ugly windmills, they ruin your neighborhood," Trump told his supporters at the Capital One Area in Washington on Monday. He previously described wind turbines as an economic and environmental "disaster."

The measures formed part of a much broader energy offensive designed to "unleash" already booming oil and gas production. This included declaring a national energy emergency, promoting fossil fuel drilling in Alaska and signing an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris Agreement.

Joe Kaeser, chairman of the supervisory board of Siemens Energy, one of the world's biggest renewables players, seemed unfazed by Trump's sweeping energy agenda. In fact, Kaeser considered the policies a "slight plus" for the German energy technology group.

Shares of Siemens Energy jumped more than 8% on Wednesday morning, hitting a new 52-week high.

"We need to see what's behind all the executive orders and the policies. So far, I believe there are many areas where actually Siemens Energy benefits a lot," Kaeser told CNBC's Dan Murphy at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

There will be uncertainty for low-carbon energy sectors, such as onshore and offshore wind, Kaeser said, before adding that Trump's measures were unlikely to directly impact Siemens Energy. That's partly because roughly 80% of the firm's wind market is in Europe, Kaeser said.

"So, I believe that doesn't move the needle. I'm much more worried about the European economies and how they deal with a very powerful nation, with a very powerful concept. We may or may not like it, because it's got some nationalistic type of things, but if we look at it from the view of the American people, we better get something going," Kaeser said.

Beyond onshore and offshore wind, Kaeser said Siemens Energy was well positioned to capitalize from a "booming" electrification market.

"Think about the data centers, artificial intelligence, we have waiting times now on large gas turbines. Actually, customers are coming and saying, hey can I make a reservation and I'll pay you for a reservation? Just think about that. It hasn't happened for a long time," Kaeser said.

"I believe the electrification age has just begun. Whether that's gas turbines or wind or solar or something else, we've got everything, and the customers decide in the end. And one thing I believe one should not underestimate, the White House is not buying much [but] the customer does," he added.

'Very, very optimistic'

Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola was similarly bullish about the road to full electrification, describing the transition away from fossil fuels as "absolutely unstoppable."

"We are seeing that probably we are in the best moment for electrification," Ignacio Galán, executive chairman of Iberdrola, told CNBC at WEF on Tuesday.

Galán cited soaring global demand for electrically powered data centers, low-emission vehicles as well as cooling and heating applications.

"All of those things require more electricity 24 hours a day. Our business in the United States is mostly in this area, which is networks … and the regulation depends on the state authority, so I think that is not really affected at all," Galán said.

"Depending on the legislation, we will make more or less investment in another part of our business," he added, referring to Trump's energy policy.

"We are very, very optimistic about the United States and the future," Galán said.

Wind power woes

Shares of some European wind power giants fell shortly after Trump took aim at wind power plans.

Denmark's Orsted, which recently announced a roughly $1.7 billion impairment charge on U.S. projects, dipped 4.4% on Wednesday morning, extending steep losses from the previous session.

The rapidly growing offshore wind sector has endured a torrid time in recent years, hampered by rising costs, supply chain disruption and higher interest rates.

Nicolas Maeterlinck | Afp | Getty Images

Artem Abramov, head of new energies research at Rystad Energy, said Trump's energy agenda essentially means the likelihood of any new offshore developments in the U.S. has fallen to zero — at least for now.

"The US currently has around 2.4 gigawatts (GW) of advanced-stage offshore wind developments that have reached final investment decision and are under construction, which are unlikely to be impacted by the order," Abramov said in a research note published Tuesday.

"Moderate risk amid the unfavorable investment climate is present for 10.5 GW of projects which secured necessary permits but have not reached investment decisions," Abramov said.

"The remaining 25 GW of early-stage projects are unlikely to see any progress under the current administration," he added.

— CNBC's Spencer Kimball contributed to this report.