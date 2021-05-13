Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Rep. Matt Gaetz Friend Joel Greenberg Will Plead Guilty in Case That Led to Sex Traffic Probe, Court Records Show

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | AP
  • Former Florida elected official Joel Greenberg has agreed to plead guilty in a criminal case that sparked the ongoing sex trafficking investigation of his friend, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, court records show.
  • Greenberg is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Orlando, Florida, federal court for a change of plea hearing, court records state.
  • Gaetz, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has denied any wrongdoing.

Former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg has agreed to plead guilty in a criminal case connected to the ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation of his friend, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, court records show.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Greenberg is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Orlando, Florida, federal court for a change of plea hearing, records state.

Money Report

Make It 7 mins ago

Traits That Help You Win at Anything, According Michael Jordan's Trainer

Walt Disney Co. 17 mins ago

Options Traders Fade Disney Ahead of Thursday's Earnings Report

Greenberg faces a slew of charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, wire fraud and identity theft.

He previously had pleaded not guilty to those charges. But his lawyer and prosecutors last month told a judge that Greenberg was expected to strike a plea deal.

Gaetz, who represents a district in Florida, has denied any wrongdoing. He has not been criminally charged.

Gaetz is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who was in office when the Justice Department opened its investigation of the GOP lawmaker.

Last month, Gaetz hired criminal defense lawyer Marc Mukasey to represent him in the ongoing investigation.

Mukasey currently also represents Trump's company, the Trump Organization, in an ongoing criminal probe being conducted by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpCongresspoliticslawcrime
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us