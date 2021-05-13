Rep. Matt Gaetz Friend Joel Greenberg Will Plead Guilty in Case That Led to Sex Traffic Probe, Court Records Show

Former Florida elected official Joel Greenberg has agreed to plead guilty in a criminal case that sparked the ongoing sex trafficking investigation of his friend, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, court records show.

Former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg has agreed to plead guilty in a criminal case connected to the ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation of his friend, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, court records show.

Greenberg is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Orlando, Florida, federal court for a change of plea hearing, records state.

Greenberg faces a slew of charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, wire fraud and identity theft.

He previously had pleaded not guilty to those charges. But his lawyer and prosecutors last month told a judge that Greenberg was expected to strike a plea deal.

Gaetz, who represents a district in Florida, has denied any wrongdoing. He has not been criminally charged.

Gaetz is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who was in office when the Justice Department opened its investigation of the GOP lawmaker.

Last month, Gaetz hired criminal defense lawyer Marc Mukasey to represent him in the ongoing investigation.

Mukasey currently also represents Trump's company, the Trump Organization, in an ongoing criminal probe being conducted by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.