Republican debate live updates: DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Christie, and other primary candidates step onto the national stage

The Republican debate will start at 9 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host it.

Eight Republican presidential hopefuls will share a debate stage for the first time Wednesday night as they seek to boost their campaigns and batter their rivals.

It's a rare chance to massively disrupt a primary cycle that, despite featuring more than a dozen GOP candidates, has often looked more like a two-man race between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But Trump is refusing to participate, treating his potential nomination as a foregone conclusion.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Instead, the current Republican frontrunner taped an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson that is set for broadcast on X, formerly Twitter, at 8:55 p.m. ET.

Trump's absence denies his competitors a crucial opportunity to chip away at their biggest obstacle to the GOP nomination. While it also leaves Trump unable to defend himself in real-time, many candidates have taken pains to avoid angering the swath of Republican voters still intensely loyal to the former president.

Eight candidates qualified for the showdown:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Former Vice President Mike Pence

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Former United Nations Amb. Nikki Haley

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Meet the candidates: Ron DeSantis

Scott Morgan | Reuters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely seen as the most formidable challenger to frontrunner Donald Trump. DeSantis has consistently placed second in national polls of the sprawling GOP primary field. But his campaign has come under mounting pressure as Trump appears to be widening his lead over the governor and has already launched multiple "resets." The 44-year-old former congressman is a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School and a veteran having served in the Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps.

DeSantis's right-wing policies have made him popular in his home state, but some worry stunts like sending migrants to democratic-run cities and his lawsuit against Disney may make him too polarizing for the general election.

— Emma Kinery

Where the Republican presidential candidates stand on Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukrainian Presidency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Republican candidates are divided over America's future role in Ukraine as the war marches into its 600th day.

Some candidates in the Republican field have come to the stout defense of Ukraine, NATO allies and American democracy. Others have called for policies that would pull U.S. involvement and support away from the European continent in order to deal with China's global rise, North Korean ambition and Iranian aggression.

Nearly all of the candidates have leveled criticism over Ukraine at President Joe Biden.

Read the full story of where the candidates stand on the war in Ukraine.

— Amanda Macias

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Scott Morgan | Reuters

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, is an entrepreneur and biotech founder with no prior military or political experience. He studied biology at Harvard University before attending Yale Law School. In 2014, he founded Roivant Science and resigned as CEO in 2021.

Ramaswamy recently suggested "the truth" about the September 11 attacks is still unknown. He initially claimed that he had been misquoted in an article by The Atlantic, however, the publication later released an audio clip of his interview showing that he was quoted accurately.

He has previously said that he opposes U.S. aid to Ukraine by arguing that the conflict on the European continent does not affect American interests. He says the Russia-China axis is by far the top threat to U.S. national security and should therefore pull more focus.

Ramaswamy has also detailed a peace settlement between Kyiv and Moscow that would include Ukraine conceding nearly all of its Donbas region to Russia in exchange for guarantees that Ukraine will not join the NATO alliance.

He recently pitched closing all American military installations located in Eastern Europe in order to appease the Kremlin. Ramaswamy says the U.S. in return should ask Russia to lessen its relationship with China.

— Amanda Macias

Hours before debate starts, Trump campaign declares victory

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images

Around noon ET on Wednesday, hours before the first Republican debate was set to begin, the Trump campaign declared victory in the spar he isn't participating in.

"President Trump has already won this evening's debate because everything is going to be about him," Trump campaign senior advisor Chris LaCivita said in a statement. "Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the general election."

LaCivita said the number of times Trump's name was mentioned during the debate would be counted as his speaking time.

"When the other candidates do get a chance to speak, they will be a faint echo, or maybe even a copycat, of President Trump's Make America Great Again agenda."

LaCivita closed by saying the event "really shouldn't even be called a debate" but was more of an audition to be part of Trump's team.

— Emma Kinery

How did the candidates qualify for the debate?

Candidates needed to meet the threshold set by the Republican National Committee in order to qualify for the debate.

Those benchmarks include at least 40,000 individual campaign donations and meeting the polling qualifications, either 1% in three different national polls, or 1% in two national polls and 1% in another poll from an early state like Iowa.

In order to participate candidates also needed to sign a pledge of support to whomever gets the party's nomination. Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner in the race, has refused to sign the pledge.

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump was adamant he would not sign the pledge, saying "Why would I sign it? I can name three or four people that I wouldn't support for president. So right there, there's a problem."

— Emma Kinery

How to watch the first Republican presidential debate

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday in Wisconsin, a battleground state, at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

Fox News is hosting the first GOP presidential debate in the leadup to the primaries, with network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the moderating table. The debate will be available across all platforms operated by the Fox News network, including Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox's website, the Fox Nation streaming service as well as Fox News Audio.

— Amanda Macias