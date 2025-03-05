Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor resigns after seven years of service

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

Adrian Orr, governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), speaks during a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Birgit Krippner | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • New Zealand central bank's Governor Adrian Orr has resigned after seven years and will finish the role on March 31, according to an official statement.
  • Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby will be acting governor until end of March.

New Zealand central bank's Governor Adrian Orr will step down at the end of this month after seven years of leading the bank, according to an official statement.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby will be acting governor until March 31, as well as chair the Monetary Policy Committee. New Zealand's minister of finance will appoint a temporary governor from April 1 for a period of up to six months.

"Over the last seven years we've significantly built our capability and capacity so we can respond to an increasing complex and challenging global environment," Orr said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We've made considerable progress in our approach to monetary and financial policy, alongside driving much-needed maturity uplifts in our balance sheet capital, digital, data and technology."

The country grappled with a recession in its third quarter last year. The RBNZ last cut its rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% in February.

New Zealand has also been plagued with high unemployment figures that have seen foreigners leave the country in droves.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Trump says a ‘little disturbance' from tariffs is OK, as markets reel from trade war

news 1 hour ago

Full Video: Rep. Al Green ejected from Trump address to Congress for heckling

In the June quarter 2022, New Zealand's annual inflation rate hit 7.3%, its highest level in over three decades. The country's inflation has since eased, offering the central bank room to cut rates. New Zealand reported headline inflation rate of 2.2% in the quarter ended December 2024.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis acknowledged Orr's resignation. "I wish him well for the future," Willis said, and also welcoming deputy governor Hawkesby.

The New Zealand dollar strengthened to trade at 0.565 against the greenback.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us