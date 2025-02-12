Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Restaurant Brands reports 2.5% same-store sales growth, fueled by Burger King and Popeyes

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

The Burger King logo is displayed at a Burger King fast food restaurant on January 17, 2024 in Burbank, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • Restaurant Brands International reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents and revenue of $2.3 billion.
  • Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants outperformed Wall Street's expectations.

Restaurant Brands International on Wednesday reported same-store sales growth of 2.5%, fueled by the better-than-expected performance from Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Shares of the company rose more than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Earnings per share: 81 cents adjusted. That may not compare with the 79 cents expected by LSEG.
  • Revenue: $2.3 billion. That may not compare with the $2.27 billion expected by LSEG.

The restaurant company reported fourth-quarter net income of $361 million, or 79 cents per share, down from $726 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding corporate restructuring fees and other items, Restaurant Brands earned 81 cents per share.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

CVS results top estimates even as high medical costs drag down insurance unit

news 1 hour ago

Fintech unicorn Zepz to lay off 20% of its global workforce, sources say

Net sales climbed 26% to $2.3 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us