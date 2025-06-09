RFK Jr. removes all members of CDC panel advising U.S. on vaccines

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday said he is retiring all 17 members of a crucial government panel of vaccine advisors.

"A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science," Kennedy said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Kennedy is removing all members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and HHS more broadly. The group reviews vaccine data and makes recommendations that determine who is eligible for shots and whether insurers should cover them, among other efforts.

It's the latest move by Kennedy – a prominent vaccine skeptic – to change and potentially undermine vaccinations in the U.S. since he took the helm at HHS.

