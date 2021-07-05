Richard Donner, ‘Superman' Director, Dies at 91

Richard Donner, the director and producer best known for the original "Superman" film, died on Monday.

Richard Donner, the director and producer known for a lengthy career in which he ushered through many blockbusters, including the original "Superman" film, "Goonies" and the Lethal Weapon franchise, died on Monday. He was 91.

An attorney for Donner and a spokesperson for Warner Brothers confirmed his death.

Donner made his break with 1976's "The Omen," starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick, according to Variety. He moved on to the first "Superman" and also produced "Free Willy" and "The Lost Boys."

