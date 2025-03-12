Roche shares pop 5% on $5.3 billion obesity drug deal with Zealand Pharma

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said Wednesday that it had struck a deal worth up to $5.3 billion to develop Danish biotech Zealand Pharma's obesity drug candidate.

Shares of Zealand Pharma jumped as much as 29% shortly after the announcement, while Roche added 4.6%.

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said Wednesday that it had struck a deal worth up to $5.3 billion to develop Danish biotech Zealand Pharma's obesity drug candidate, as the two firms seek to compete in the burgeoning weight loss drug market.

The deal will see the two companies co-develop and co-commercialize petrelintide, Zealand Pharma's amylin analog as a standalone therapy, as well as a fixed-dose combination with Roche's lead incretin asset CT-388.

Under the agreement, Zealand Pharma will receive upfront cash payments of $1.65 billion, with the potential of milestone payments taking the total to up to $5.3 billion, depending on phase-3 trials and sales development, Roche said in a statement.

Shares of obesity drug giant Novo Nordisk, meanwhile, slipped 3.9% during Wednesday's session as Eli Lilly dipped 1.5% in pre-market trade.

Shares of obesity drug giant Novo Nordisk, meanwhile, slipped 3.9% during Wednesday's session as Eli Lilly dipped 1.5% in pre-market trade.

Zealand Pharma CEO and President Adam Steensberg told CNBC that the deal showed the two companies' "strong commitment to lead in the obesity space in the future."

Steensberg said the company had received a "high degree of interest" since launching partnership discussions last year. However, he noted that Roche was "by far the most desirable," citing the Swiss firm's prior developments in the obesity drug market, including its acquisition of GLP-1 maker Carmot Therapeutics.

"Roche has convinced us that they have ambition to take leadership in this therapeutic space," Steensberg told CNBC via video call Wednesday.

He added that the firm was unlikely to partner with market leaders Novo or Lilly given their focus on existing GLP-1 obesity drug franchises Wegovy and Zepbound, respectively.

Bank of America Securities said in a note Wednesday that the Roche partnership was a "best case scenario for Zealand," given its existing work across both GLP-1s and amylin mechanisms.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, will see Roche and Zealand jointly commercialize petrelintide in the U.S. and Europe, with the two sharing profits and losses on a 50/50 basis. Roche will meanwhile obtain exclusive commercialization rights in the rest of the world.

Next generation weight loss drugs

Zealand Pharma has long pointed to amylin analogs as the "next generation" of weight loss treatment. They work by mimicking a hormone that is co-secreted with insulin in the pancreas to increase satiety. This differs from GLP-1 agonists, which mimic incretin hormones produced in the gut to suppress appetite and regulate blood sugar.

"In contrast to GLP-1s that make make people lose appetite, petrelintide can help people feel fuller faster," Steensberg said.