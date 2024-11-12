Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Rocket Lab stock pops 25% after company reports strong revenue growth, first Neutron deal

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Rocket Lab stock pops 25% after company reports strong revenue growth, first Neutron deal
Rocket Lab
  • Rocket Lab announced its first customer for its coming Neutron vehicle.
  • The space infrastructure company reported third-quarter revenue increased to $104.8 million, up 55% from $67.6 million for the same period a year ago.

Rocket Lab shares jumped in post-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results and announced its first customer for its coming Neutron vehicle.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The space infrastructure company reported third-quarter revenue increased to $104.8 million, up 55% from $67.6 million for the same period a year ago. Its net loss also increased year-over-year, to $51.9 million from $40.6 million.

Rocket Lab forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $125 million and $135 million, which at the midpoint would see the company bring in about $430 million this year.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Additionally, the company announced its first launch deal for its Neutron rocket.

A "confidential commercial satellite constellation operator" signed for two missions in mid-2026, which Rocket Lab says were at a price "consistent with our target" for the vehicle. Previously, the company said it was targeting a price point of about $50 million per Neutron launch.

Shares of Rocket Lab jumped as much as 25% in after-hours trading, up from its close at $14.66 a share.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Amgen stock falls as analysts mull over weight loss drug's bone density data

news 46 mins ago

Israel not in violation of U.S. law, but Gaza aid situation will be monitored: State Dept.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us