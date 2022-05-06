Russia Renews Assault on Azovstal Steel Plant Ahead of ‘Victory Day'; Ukraine Says Evacuations Underway. Follow Our Live Updates

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said evacuations will continue from the besieged coastal city of Mariupol amid sustained Russian shelling.

An estimated 200 people are thought to still be trapped in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, with little access to food or water.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said shelling of the southeastern city will only stop when Ukrainian troops surrender. The Kremlin's bid to capture the whole of Mariupol is likely linked to Monday's annual May 9 "Victory Day" celebration, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Evacuees from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrive at a temporary accommodation center

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

— Reuters

Nearly 25 million tons of grain stuck in Ukraine, UN food agency says

Nearly 25 million tons of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said.

The blockages are seen as a factor behind high food prices which hit a record high in March in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, before easing slightly in April, the FAO said.

Ukraine had been the world's fourth largest exporter of maize (corn) in the 2020/2021 season and the number six wheat exporter, according to International Grains Council data.

"It's an almost grotesque situation we see at the moment in Ukraine with nearly 25 million tons of grain that could be exported but that cannot leave the country simply because of lack of infrastructure, the blockade of the ports," Josef Schmidhuber, FAO Deputy Director, Markets and Trade Division told a Geneva press briefing via Zoom.

— Reuters

U.S. intelligence leaks play into Russian propaganda handbook, Pentagon says

Alex Wong | Getty Images

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby dismissed claims that the U.S. was fighting a proxy war in Ukraine following a series of intelligence leaks that link the U.S. to some of the more impressive battlefield blows.

Kirby said that intelligence leaks play into the Kremlin's propaganda handbook that the U.S. is waging a war against Russia through Ukraine and other European countries.

"Dmitry Peskov, the [Kremlin] spokesman said something similar just yesterday, acknowledging that this is just the United States now involved in some sort of proxy effort. So it's not helpful," Kirby told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Kirby said he would not "get into specifics" when asked about a New York Times report claiming the Pentagon was giving Ukraine intelligence that helped kill key Russian generals and an NBC News report saying the U.S. helped sink the Russian warship Moskva. CNBC and NBC News could not verify the New York Times report.

"What I can tell you is we didn't provide them specific targeting information for that ship and we were not involved in their decision to strike that ship," he said of the NBC News report.

On Thursday, Kirby said from the Pentagon podium that the U.S was not tracking the movements of key Russian generals on the battlefield. But he did not explicitly deny that U.S. intelligence shared with Kyiv allowed Ukrainian forces to put the two together.

— Amanda Macias

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says only the delivery of weapons can lift the siege of Mariupol

Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that only the delivery of the necessary weapons will be able to lift the Russian siege of Mariupol, adding that the relevant authorities are working to evacuate people as much as they can.

Speaking at an online event hosted by U.K. think tank Chatham House, Zelenskky said the southeastern port city of Mariupol had been destroyed by the "sheer cruelty" of Russian forces.

"There is nothing there to fall apart. It is already devastated. There is no place. There is no structure. It is all destroyed completely," Zelenskky said of Mariupol, according to a translation.

"I understand that Russia would like to have a parade for the 'Victory Day' on the 9th of May ... but only weapons will deblock this region — when and if we have the necessary equipment," he added.

— Sam Meredith

UN says 3,309 killed in Ukraine since start of war, warns death toll is likely higher

Emilio Morenatti | AP

The United Nations has confirmed 3,309 civilian deaths, including at least 234 children, in Ukraine since Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbor on Feb. 24.

The agency also reported 3,493 civilian injuries in the conflict so far.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the death toll in Ukraine is likely higher, because the armed conflict can delay reports.

The international body said most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as missiles and airstrikes.

— Amanda Macias

Ukraine says it's preparing for Russia to resume its Kyiv offensive

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The head of Kyiv's military administration has warned that Russia could resume its offensive in the Kyiv region, saying authorities are preparing for such a scenario.

In an interview with Ukrinform news agency, Oleksandr Pavlyuk said Russia cannot claim a complete victory over Ukraine without the capture of its capital city.

"Therefore, if Russia's plans remain the complete destruction of Ukraine, as it has always been, and as long as Russia exists, Ukraine's heart will be in focus. We do not reject such options, we calculate and prepare for various possible scenarios of the enemy's actions," Pavlyuk said, according to a translation.

— Sam Meredith

Russian naval ship 'Admiral Makarov' in the Black Sea reportedly on fire

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ukrainian media is reporting Russian naval ship Admiral Makarov is on fire in the Black Sea.

Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, suggested via Telegram that the frigate was in distress and may be heading for the same fate as Russia's flagship missile cruiser Moskva — which sunk on April 14 after being struck by two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles.

CNBC has not been able to independently verify the claims.

— Sam Meredith

Germany to send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five such artillery systems the Dutch government already pledged, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.

Germany reversed its long-held policy of not sending heavy weapons to war zones last week following pressure at home and abroad for it to help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks.

The heavy weapons will come out of the Bundeswehr inventories and be delivered as soon as they emerge from maintenance over the next weeks, Lambrecht and her chief of defence, general Eberhard Zorn, told reporters in the Slovak town of Sliac.

— Reuters

Another effort to evacuate civilians from Mariupol's steel plant underway, Ukraine says

Ukraine's head of presidential office says a new attempt to evacuate people from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant is underway.

"The next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal is underway at the moment," Andriy Yermak said via Telegram, according to a translation. "Information about the results will be provided later."

— Sam Meredith

Russia continues assault on Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, UK says

Alexey Furman | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russian forces in the besieged coastal city of Mariupol have continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry, despite Russian statements claiming they would only seek to seal it off.

The renewed effort to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to Russia's annual "Victory Day" commemorations on May 9, the U.K. said, and President Vladimir Putin's desire to have a "symbolic success" in Ukraine.

This sustained effort "has come at personnel, equipment and munitions cost to Russia," the U.K. ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

— Sam Meredith

George W. Bush and Zelenskyy meet virtually

Noah Riffe | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met via an online video conference, where Zelenskyy invited Bush to visit Ukraine.

Bush in turn conveyed his support for the president and the people of Ukraine.

"Your courage is very important for further success. If you continue to do what you do, you will always have our support if you continue to fight as you do now," he said, according to the Ukrainian president's office.

Bush also called Zelenskyy "the Winston Churchill of our time," according to a statment from the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for support from the U.S. and Americans.

"Americans are sincere, open-minded people, and I feel it. We have common values. I feel that it is from the heart," Zelenskyy said, according to the president's office.

— Chelsea Ong

Russia's war 'must end,' UN chief says he told Putin and Zelenskyy

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he told both Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Kremlin's invasion must end for the sake of the entire world.

"Throughout my travels, I did not mince words," Guterres told the United Nations Security Council, following separate trips to the capitals of Russia and Ukraine.

"I said the same thing in Moscow as I did in Kyiv which is exactly what I have repeatedly expressed in New York. Namely that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and of the charter of the United Nations. It must end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the entire world," he said.

Guterres said that one goal of his trip was to broker the safe passageway of Ukrainians trapped in a steel plant in Mariupol. He said that so far, nearly 500 civilians have been evacuated after living under relentless shelling and scarce availability of food and water.

Guterres said that a third evacuation was underway but declined to elaborate in order to "avoid undermining possible success."

— Amanda Macias

U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Russian flagship Moskva, officials say

Max Delany | AFP | Getty Images

Intelligence shared by the U.S. helped Ukraine sink the Russian cruiser Moskva, U.S. officials told NBC News, confirming an American role in perhaps the most embarrassing blow to Vladimir Putin's troubled invasion of Ukraine.

A guided-missile cruiser carrying a crew of 510, the Moskva was the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. It sank on April 14 after being struck by two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles, U.S. officials said. Moscow said the vessel sank after a fire.

The attack happened after Ukrainian forces asked the Americans about a ship sailing in the Black Sea south of Odesa, U.S. officials told NBC News. The U.S. identified it as the Moskva, officials said, and helped confirm its location, after which the Ukrainians targeted the ship.

The U.S. did not know in advance that Ukraine was going to target the Moskva, officials said, and was not involved in the decision to strike. Maritime intelligence is shared with Ukraine to help it defend against attack from Russian ships, officials added.

Read the full story here.

— Ken Dilanian, Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee, NBC News

