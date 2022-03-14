Russia-Ukraine Talks Set to Resume as Attacks on Kyiv Ramp Up

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Monday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia and Ukraine will resume peace talks via video link on Monday morning, Ukrainian officials have said.

It comes after a Russian shelling attack on a residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district killed two civilians and injured three, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Air strike in Kyiv kills 2 civilians, Ukrainian authorities say

Ukraine's State Emergency Services

An attack on an apartment building in Kyiv's Obolon district has killed two people and hospitalized three, Ukraine's State Emergency Services said Monday morning.

The SES said on Telegram that an "unknown object" hit the residential building, with two people dying in the resulting fire. The organization added that the search for survivors continues.

Russia-Ukraine talks to resume today

Talks between Ukraine and Russia will resume on Monday morning, according to Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia.

"Negotiations with Russia will take place this morning via video link," he said in a statement posted to Telegram by Interior Ministry Advisor Anton Geraschenko.

The talks are due to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET).

Last week, talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers failed to make progress on establishing a cease-fire agreement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at the time.

Ukraine claims it downed Russian aircraft; UN says at least 596 civilians have died in Ukraine

Ukraine says it shot down 8 Russian military aircraft on Sunday

Ukraine's Air Force Command claims it downed eight Russian military aircraft on Sunday, including four fixed-wing aircraft.

The command said on Facebook that it used anti-aircraft missiles to take down four planes, three helicopters and an unmanned aerial vehicle during an attack by Russian forces in the Kyiv region.

CNBC was unable to independently verify Ukraine's claim, which it made late Sunday. NBC News reported that air raid sirens sounded over Kyiv on Sunday morning.

Separately on Sunday, Russian missiles pounded a Ukraine military base near Lviv, only 20 miles (33 km) from the border with NATO nation Poland.

Ukraine officials said 35 people were killed and 135 injured in the Lviv attack.

Russian aircraft are flying 200 sorties a day, but mostly firing missiles from within Russian airspace rather than risking flights over Ukraine, according to a Friday report from military and security news site Defense One.



