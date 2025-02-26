Salesforce misses on revenue, issues disappointing guidance

Salesforce beat on earnings for the quarter but missed on revenue.

The company's forecast also fell short of analysts' estimates.

Salesforce reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday and issued a forecast that fell short of analysts' estimates. The stock slid 6% in extended trading.

Here's how the company did in relation to LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $2.78 adjusted vs. $2.61 expected

$2.78 adjusted vs. $2.61 expected Revenue: $9.99 billion vs. $10.04 billion expected

Revenue increased 7.6% from a year ago in the quarter that ended Jan. 31, according to a statement. Net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $1.75 per share, from $1.45 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from customer service products totaled $2.33 billion. That's up about 8% and below the $2.37 billion consensus among analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha. In the sales category, Salesforce generated $2.13 billion in revenue, up 8% and also trailing Visible Alpha's consensus of $2.17 billion.

During the quarter, the company introduced its second-generation Agentforce artificial intelligence agent technology, which answers employee questions in the Slack team communications app.

Salesforce called for $2.53 to $2.55 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal first quarter, with $9.71 billion to $9.76 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had anticipated adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share, with $9.9 billion in revenue.

For the 2026 fiscal year, Salesforce is targeting $11.09 to $11.17 in adjusted earnings per share on $40.5 billion to $40.9 billion in revenue, implying 7.4% growth. The LSEG consensus was for adjusted earnings per share of $11.18 on $41.35 billion in revenue.

As of Wednesday's close, Salesforce shares were down about 8% so far in 2025, while the S&P 500 index has gained about 1%.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

