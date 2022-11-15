Sam's Club Is Taking on Costco's Famous $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda—by Lowering Its Own Combo to $1.38

Talk about starting beef.

Wholesale retailer Sam's Club is taking on rival Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo by lowering the price of its own frank.

Doug McMillon, CEO of Sam's Club parent company Walmart, revealed the move during the company's third-quarter earnings call. He said the Sam's Club menu item would see a 12 cent price cut from $1.50 to $1.38. McMillon said that the decision was made to make "the everyday shopping trip better," Insider reported.

"Frankly, it can't be beat," Sam's Club's online marketing material boasts of the wiener and drink combo.

Sam's Club's hot dog is 1/4 pound like Costco's, and visitors to the store's café have the option to top it with mustard, ketchup, relish, kraut and fresh onions.

The $1.50 price point has achieved a near-mythical status over at Costco. In September, Costco CFO Richard Galanti said that the wholesaler will keep its combo at the same price it's been since 1985 "forever."

While other menu items have increased in price, the retailers have refused to raise the price of their signature combos.

A representative for Costco did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

