Samsung launches thin S25 Edge as Apple reportedly prepares the iPhone ‘Air'

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, a device that is just 5.8 millimeters thin and weighs 163 grams, making it one of the thinnest smartphones on the market.

The device starts at $1,099 and goes on sale on May 30.

Samsung's announcement comes amid rumors of Apple launching a thinner version of its iPhone.

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a thin version of its flagship smartphone in an unusually timed launch as it looks to maintain momentum in its mobile divison against an uncertain consumer backdrop and U.S. tariff policy.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8 millimeters thin and weighs 163 grams, making it one of the thinnest smartphones on the market.

Samsung said the device starts at $1,099 and goes on sale on May 30.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The launch comes just under four months after Samsung staged its annual flagship phone launch for the S25 series. It is unusual for Samsung to launch a new high-end device this soon after the January event with the normal timeline generally being the middle of the year for the unveiling of its latest foldable phones.

The move highlights the South Korean tech giant's desire to capitalize on the success of the S25 range as it faces rising competition from Chinese players and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Samsung reported last month that it saw a jump in revenue and profit in the first quarter of the year at its mobile division thanks to strong sales of its S25 series.

However, Daniel Araujo, vice president at Samsung's mobile division, warned on an earnings call last month that smartphone demand is expected to decrease in the second quarter due to "seasonality trends" and forecasts could be "adjusted" further due to global tariff policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs took effect in April though they were paused shortly after. The White House exempted certain tech products such as smartphones and chips, providing some reprieve for companies like Samsung and Apple. The U.S. and China meanwhile agreed on Monday to pause most of their tariffs on each party.

Araujo said that the S25 Edge could help "sustain flagship-centric sales," underscoring why Samsung has decided to launch the phone now.

Apple reportedly working on thin iPhone

Thinner phones have become an obsession with smartphone makers who are hoping these devices will appeal to people who want the flagship experience without the size of a traditional device. Samsung's S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch display, the same as the Galaxy S25+, but it is thinner and lighter.

Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

The phone also packs a dual camera system and Samsung's latest AI features.

"For the second half of 2025 'thin is most definitely in'," Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, told CNBC.

"Samsung is first out the gate with a slim design, but Apple is expected to follow in September, and the burgeoning Chinese brands such as Honor and Xiaomi probably won't be far behind."

Samsung may be trying to get ahead of its closest rival Apple, which is gearing up to launch a thin version of its flagship device dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, according to a Bloomberg report this year.

"It is hard to believe this is not a pre-emptive strike following the widespread speculation that Apple will have a thin iPhone in its next line-up," Wood added.