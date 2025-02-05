Santander shares jump 7% after lender announces record quarterly profit, 10-billion-euro buyback

Banco Santander reported record profit in the fourth quarter and announced plans for 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) in share buybacks from 2025 and 2026 earnings and anticipated excess capital.

The lender noted a pick-up in customer activity, robust margin management and growth across operations — particularly in the core retail business.

"We have announced record results for the third consecutive year as we continue to grow revenue, profitability and returns," said Santander Executive Chair Ana Botín in a statement.

The bank's net profit picked up by 11% year-on-year to 3.265 billion euros in the fourth quarter and by an annual 14% to 12.574 billion euros across the full-year stretch, as Santander noted a pick-up in customer activity, robust margin management and growth across operations — particularly in the core retail business. The lender added eight million new customers in 2024 to 173 million.

The bank's return on tangible equity (RoTE) — a measure of profitability — picked up to 16.3% in 2024 from 15.1% a year prior.

Shares of Santander were up 7.4% at 09:17 a.m. London time.

Like other European lenders, the bank has benefitted from the post-Covid-19 environment of high interest rates, and now faces the loss of that support as the European Central Bank continues to ease its monetary policy. For 2025, Santander issued guidance targeting around 62 billion euros of revenue, mid-high single digit growth in net income fee, a RotE above 17% and a CET1 ratio — which indicates a lender's resilience — of 13%, after achieving 12.8% in 2024.

stressing the bank's scale to build its own technology platforms allows it to reduce its cost-to-serve and improve its operating leverage.

"Our track record shows that in a challenging market we outperform peers and in 2025 we expect to grow our bottom line and profitability – with revenue stable and costs falling. And we are only scratching the surface of our potential," she said.

This breaking news story is being updated.