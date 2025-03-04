Money Report

Saudi oil giant Aramco posts drop in full-year profit, slashes dividend

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal
Ahmed Jadallah | Reuters
  • Saudi state oil producer Aramco reported a decline in net profit in 2024 and warned of a dividend cut.
  • Lower oil prices hit the company's net profit last year as crude production around the world increased and demand slowed.
  • Net profit came in at $106.2 billion for 2024, down from $121.3 billion in 2023.
Members of media chat before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. 
Hamad I Mohammed | Reuters
Saudi state oil producer Aramco reported on Tuesday a decline in net profit to $106.2 billion in 2024, down from $121.3 billion in 2023.

The company said its base dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 would be $21.1 billion, but its performance-linked payout would be just $0.2 billion. This compares to a third-quarter base dividend of $20.3 billion and a performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion.

Lower oil prices hit the company's net profit last year as crude production around the world increased and demand slowed. The price of global benchmark Brent crude futures averaged $80 per barrel in 2024, $2 less than the 2023 average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Aramco's revenue fell to $436.6 billion in 2024, compared to $440.8 billion the year before.

This breaking news story is being updated.

