Scout has more than 50,000 reservations for upcoming EVs as VW aims to grow U.S. share

Scout Motors has received more than 50,000 refundable reservation deposits for its first electric pickups and SUVs, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said.

Volkswagen, which revived the old American brand, said Scout is part of its plan to grow its market share in the U.S.

The vehicles are scheduled to arrive in 2027 and are expected to start under $60,000.

LAS VEGAS — Scout Motors has received more than 50,000 refundable reservation deposits for its first electric pickups and SUVs, according to Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.

Volkswagen revived Scout, which was an old American brand from 1961 to 1980, and revealed production-intent vehicles of its Terra pickup truck and Traveler SUV in October. The vehicles will be offered as all-electric models or extended-range electric vehicles, or EREVs.

Scout has received fewer reservations than other automakers pulled in for all-electric vehicles in the early 2020s, when many were first being introduced. The reservations do not guarantee sales, but can be a barometer of interest.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"The market response has been very, very positive," Blume said Tuesday night during a private media event at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas. "The response was 'This is heritage.' … It is kind of a love story."

In Scout's case, customers have to submit a $100 refundable deposit to be among the first to place an order for a vehicle when it opens. The vehicles are scheduled to arrive in 2027.

The Scout brand is part of VW's plan to grow its market share in the U.S. across its brands, which include Audi, Porsche and its namesake brand, among others. The German automaker's U.S. share currently sits at about 4%, Blume said.

"Our ambition is much bigger to improve our market share, and we think we have some potential with all the new cars entering into the market," Blume said without disclosing a potential market share target.

Scout

Scout CEO Scott Keogh during a separate interview at CES that the reservations have exceeded the company's expectations. He said about 70% of the reservations have been for the Traveler SUV, in line with company expectations.

Keogh declined to disclose the breakdown between reservations for the all-electric and EREV models.

"We're super happy with the numbers," Keogh told CNBC. "There's been good reaction to the EREV."

EREVs are basically a type of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. They include EV motors and battery cells, as well as a traditional internal combustion engine to power the vehicle's electric components when the battery loses its energy. The engine essentially acts as a generator to power the EV components when needed.

Keogh previously said Scout added EREVs to better protect the brand from any market volatility amid less-than-expected consumer demand for EVs.

Keogh said the company is currently focusing on three main missions: increasing brand recognition, continuing engineering of the vehicle and completing a $2 billion factory in South Carolina.

Both the Traveler and Terra are expected to start under $60,000, according to Scout's website. The EREV vehicles will feature more than 500 miles of range, according to the company, with up to 350 miles of range for the all-electric models.

Scout

At CES, Scout highlighted the connectivity and in-vehicle user experiences of its upcoming truck and SUV, which are designed to be outdoorsy recreational models similar to the likes of Jeep and EV startup Rivian. That includes available satellite connectivity for Scout vehicles in remote areas.

Scout is currently in the process of building a plant in South Carolina with an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles. Scout expects to use batteries — the most expensive part of an electric vehicle — from a VW joint venture battery cell manufacturer in Canada.

Scout also plans to use software and electrical architecture from a $5.8 billion joint venture deal between Rivian and VW in its vehicles.

VW acquired the Scout trademark and name following the global conglomerate's $3.7 billion acquisition of Navistar, a successor of Scout's original owner International Harvester, in 2021.