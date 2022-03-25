Sen. Joe Manchin Will Vote for Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson, Boosting Her Confirmation Chances

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said he will vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to become the next Supreme Court justice.

Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he will vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to become the next Supreme Court justice.

"After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," the West Virginia Democrat said in a statement.

His support boosts Jackson's chances of becoming the first Back woman to sit on the U.S. top court.

