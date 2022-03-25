Money Report

Sen. Joe Manchin Will Vote for Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson, Boosting Her Confirmation Chances

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said he will vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to become the next Supreme Court justice.
  • Jackson can win confirmation with the support of 50 senators in the evenly split chamber, where Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.
  • But Manchin, one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, has broken with President Joe Biden and the rest of his caucus on some major issues, leading some to worry about whether he would support Jackson.

Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he will vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to become the next Supreme Court justice.

"After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," the West Virginia Democrat said in a statement.

His support boosts Jackson's chances of becoming the first Back woman to sit on the U.S. top court.

Jackson can win confirmation with the support of 50 senators in the evenly split chamber, where Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote. No Democrats have signaled they will vote against her.

But Manchin, one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, has broken with President Joe Biden and the rest of his caucus on some major issues, leading some to worry about whether he would support Jackson.

