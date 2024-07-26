Short seller Andrew Left charged with fraud by prosecutors, SEC

Federal prosecutors criminally charged the well-known short seller Andrew Left with securities fraud related to allegedly using his public platform to illegally profit from manipulating stock market activity.

Left and his firm Citron Capital also were separately charged in a civil fraud action by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused them of "engaging in a $20 million multi-year scheme to defraud followers by publishing false and misleading statements regarding his supposed stock trading recommendations."

Federal prosecutors have criminally charged the well-known short seller and analyst Andrew Left with securities fraud related to allegedly using his public platform to illegally profit to the tune of at least $16 million from manipulating stock market activity contrary to positions he presented to the public.

Left and his firm Citron Capital also were separately charged in a civil fraud action by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused them of "engaging in a $20 million multi-year scheme to defraud followers by publishing false and misleading statements regarding his supposed stock trading recommendations."

Left, a 54-year-old resident of Boca Raton, Florida, is expected to be arraigned in the next several weeks in Los Angeles federal court, where he's charged in a 19-count criminal indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office in L.A. said in a statement.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

He declined to comment on the indictment and SEC complaint.

The indictment notes that Left is a frequent guest commentator on CNBC, and other business cable news channels.

"Mr. Left's presence on financial television networks and his significant online following provided him with a credible platform to allegedly disguise his intentions and manipulate the investing public for personal gain," said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, in a statement.

Left, who previously lived in Beverly Hills, California, is charged in the indictment with one count of engaging in a securities fraud scheme, 17 counts of securities fraud, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Rohan Goswami

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.