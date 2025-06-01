Social Security checks may be smaller starting in June for some, as student loan garnishments begin

The Trump administration warned that Social Security benefits could be garnished for defaulted student loans as early as June.

Here's what borrowers need to know about their rights, and available relief options.

Some recipients can expect their monthly Social Security check on June 3.

Some Social Security beneficiaries may find their June check is smaller: Starting this month, a share of people's benefits can be garnished if they've defaulted on their student loans.

The Trump administration announced on April 21 that the U.S. Department of Education would resume collection activity on the country's $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio. For nearly half a decade, the government did not go after those who'd fallen behind as part of Covid-era policies.

More than 450,000 federal student loan borrowers age 62 and older are in default on their federal student loans and likely to be receiving Social Security benefits, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found.

Depending on details like their birth date and when they began receiving benefits, their monthly Social Security check may arrive June 3, 11, 18 or 25, according to the Social Security Administration.

Many Social Security recipients rely on those checks for most, if not all, of their income. So people who are facing a smaller federal benefit as a result of garnishment are likely in a panic, said Nancy Nierman, assistant director of the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program in New York.

But, Nierman said, "the good news is there are multiple options for borrowers to stop those payment offsets."

Here's what you need to know if you're at risk of a smaller benefit.

How to challenge the garnishment

Federal student borrowers should have received at least a 30-day warning before their Social Security benefit is offset, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

That notice should include information on whom to contact in order to challenge the collection activity, Kantrowitz said. (The alert was likely sent to your last known address, so borrowers should make sure their loan servicer has their correct contact information.)

You may be able to prevent or stop the offset if you can prove a financial hardship or have a pending student loan discharge, Kantrowitz added.

With that in mind, your next step may be pursuing a discharge with your student loan servicer. That's more likely in circumstances where you have significant health challenges.

"If they are sick or disabled, they can file for a Total & Permanent Disability discharge," Nierman added.

Borrowers may qualify for a TPD discharge if they suffer from a mental or physical disability that is severe and permanent and prevents them from working. Proof of the disability can come from a doctor, the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Get current on your loans

Another route to stop the offset of Social Security benefits is getting current on the loans, said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit.

You can contact the government's Default Resolution Group and pursue several different avenues to get out of default, including enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan.

"If Social Security is their only income, their payment under those plans would likely be zero," Mayotte said.

Offset is limited to 15%

Social Security recipients can typically see up to 15% of their monthly benefit reduced to pay back their defaulted student debt, but beneficiaries need to be left with at least $750 a month, experts said.

The offset cap is the same "regardless of the type of benefit," including retirement and disability payments, said Kantrowitz.

The 15% offset is calculated from your total benefit amount before any deductions, such as your Medicare premium, Kantrowitz said.

When Social Security benefit isn't enough

Many retirees worry about meeting their bills on a fixed income — with or without facing garnishment, experts said.

Utilizing other relief options may help stretch your funds while you work on stopping the offset to your Social Security benefits.

For example, there are a number of charitable organizations that assist seniors with their health-care costs. At Copays.org you can apply for funds to put toward copays, premiums, deductibles and over-the-counter medications.

The National Patient Advocate Foundation has a financial resource directory in which you can search for local aid for everything from dental care to end-of-life services.

Many older people aren't taking advantage of all the food assistance available to them, experts say. A 2015 study, for instance, found that less than half of eligible seniors participated in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The extra money can go a long way for retirees on a fixed income, though. The maximum benefit a month for a household of one is $292. Grocery stores, online retailers and farmers markets accept the funds.