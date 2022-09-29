Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

SoftBank Plans at Least 30% Staff Cuts to Vision Fund, Source Confirms

By Deirdre Bosa,CNBC and Lauren Feiner,CNBC

Alessandro Di Ciommo | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • SoftBank is planning to cut at least 30% of staff at its ambitious investment arm, the Vision Fund, a source confirmed to CNBC's Deirdre Bosa.
  • At least 150 out of 500 Vision Fund workers will be impacted by the cuts, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news on Thursday.
  • SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son had foreshadowed cost cutting this summer after the company posted a $21.6 billion quarterly loss for the Vision Fund.

SoftBank is planning to cut at least 30% of staff at its ambitious investment arm, the Vision Fund, a source confirmed to CNBC.

At least 150 out of 500 Vision Fund workers will be impacted by the cuts, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news on Thursday.

SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son had foreshadowed cost cutting and a more conservative investment approach this summer after the company posted a $21.6 billion quarterly loss for the Vision Fund.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Though the fund was created to take big swings, as it did with companies like Uber and WeWork, Son said last month that he's had to learn to become "more systematic" about investments and less swayed by emotions toward specific companies.

"Rather than aiming for the home run ... (we) try to aim for the first base or second base hit," Son said in August.

Still, he said at the time, Vision Fund headcount may need to be "reduced dramatically" with "cost reduction" needed across units.

Money Report

4 mins ago

This 31-Year-Old Turned His Side Hustle Into a $300,000 Vending Machine Business: ‘I Work Just 4 Hours a Week Now'

Business 12 mins ago

A Psychologist Explains Why Some People Stay Put and Party During a Hurricane: ‘We Are Prone to Optimism Bias'

SoftBank declined to comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: SoftBank's Masa Son says company is going into 'defense mode' amid tech rout

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us