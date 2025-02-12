SoftBank posts surprise loss in third quarter, revenue also misses estimates

SoftBank Group posted a surprise quarterly loss Wednesday as it recorded a loss of $352.75 billion on its Vision Funds investments. The Japanese company's revenue also missed analysts' estimates.

Here are Softbank's results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who have been more consistently accurate:

Revenue: 1.83 trillion yen vs. 1.84 trillion yen

Net loss of 369.17 billion yen vs. a profit of 298.53 billion yen

The company reported its quarterly earnings after trading closed at the Tokyo stock exchange.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In recent years, SoftBank has made a number of controversial high-value investments in companies that have struggled or marked down their valuations.

It is now repositioning itself to take advantage of the artificial intelligence boom, where players such as Nvidia have benefited from meteoric demand for chips and data center GPUs.

SoftBank is close to finalizing a $40 billion primary investment in OpenAI at a $260 billion pre-money valuation, sources recently told CNBC's David Faber.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.