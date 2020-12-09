Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
London

SoftBank Shares Surge 7% After a Report Says It's Considering Going Private

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Alessandro Di Ciommo | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • Shares of SoftBank climbed by as much as 7% on Wednesday.
  • The share price surge came after Bloomberg reported that the Japanese tech giant is considering going private.

LONDON – Shares of SoftBank climbed by as much as 7% on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Japanese tech fund is considering going private.

The company's share price rose from 7,070 Japanese yen ($67.91) at the start of trading, to 7,543 yen at 1:10 p.m. local time on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, according to Reuters data. It closed up by around 5.6% for the session.

Money Report

Technology 13 mins ago

Op-Ed: How to Protect Yourself From Cybercrime When Holiday Shopping Online

Business 2 hours ago

Covid Live Updates: UK Regulator Issues Allergy Warning for Pfizer Vaccine; Clinical Trials Show a Chinese Vaccine Is 86% Effective

According to the Bloomberg report, SoftBank is debating a new strategy to go private. The strategy involves gradually buying back outstanding shares until founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has a big enough stake to squeeze out the remaining investors.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. The SoftBank share surge occurred in the hours immediately after Bloomberg's report.

SoftBank's market value stood at 15.65 trillion yen, or around $150 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

LondonTechnologymarketsConsumer TechnologyJapanese Yen
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us