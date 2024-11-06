Solar stocks tumble overnight as Trump leads in election results

Solar stocks are selling off as clean energy investors worry Donald Trump is on a path to win the U.S. presidential election.

Traders are worried that Trump could repeal the Inflation Reduction Act if Republicans manage to secure unified control of government.

The Invesco Solar ETF was off by 7% in trading on Robinhood.

Solar stocks sold off overnight as investors see Donald Trump leading in the U.S. presidential election.

Solar stocks are falling on fears that a possible Trump victory would spell trouble for the Inflation Reduction Act, which has fueled a clean energy boom in the U.S. through tax credits to expand solar energy.

The benchmark Invesco Solar ETF was down 7% in overnight trading on brokerage Robinhood. The solar panel manufacturer First Solar tumbled 8% overnight. Residential solar stocks Sunrun and Sunnova fell 6% and 2.6%, respectively. Inverter manufacturer Enphase tumbled 5% and Nextracker was down nearly 5%.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump's campaign platform calls for the termination of the IRA, which he refers to as the "Socialist Green New Deal." The IRA is one of President Joe Biden's signature achievements. The law passed on party-line vote in 2022 without any Republican support.

Trump is leading in the electoral college and is projected to win the key swing state of North Carolina, according to NBC News. The future of the IRA, however, will depend not only on whether Trump wins the White House, but whether Republicans also secure control of Congress.

Kamala Harris' campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told staff in an email Tuesday that the clearest path to victory for the vice president lies in the so-called Blue Wall states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.