Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Southeast Asia markets are poised for a comeback with valuations at ‘bargain basement,' Maybank says

By Shreyashi Sanyal,CNBC

Mohd Rasfan | Afp | Getty Images
  • Southeast Asia markets could see a turnaround in 2024 after losing some steam last year, according to Maybank.
  • Markets in the region are poised to benefit from growing chip and electric vehicle demand.

Southeast Asia markets could see a turnaround in 2024 on the back of cheap valuations and potentially high economic growth, after losing some steam last year, according to Maybank.

Improving growth, rising exports, a pick up in manufacturing and a better-than-expected outlook by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company last week all mean that Southeast Asia markets are poised for a better year, said Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of research for Singapore at Maybank Investment Banking Group.

"Southeast Asia really is a bargain basement of markets, when it comes to valuations," Wickramasinghe told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The MSCI Southeast Asia index fell a little over 3% in 2023, compared with a more than 20% rise in the broader MSCI World index, whose top five constituents are U.S.-listed technology giants including Apple and Microsoft.

The MSCI's Southeast Asia index was trading at about 13.21x its 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio, according to data from MSCI, as of Dec. 29, compared with a 16.57x forward P/E for the MSCI World index.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Moody's is negative on Asia's sovereign creditworthiness in 2024 as China growth slows

news 2 hours ago

European markets expected to start the new trading week higher

Forward P/E captures the value of an index based on its constituents' earnings.

U.S. recession won't hurt ASEAN

Maybank's Wickramasinghe said even a potential U.S. recession will not dampen optimism for Southeast Asian markets, especially for Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, which are strongly driven by domestic consumption.

Other markets in the region are also placed to benefit from their growing presence in the chips and electric vehicle industries.

"That is because the pie is actually getting bigger and a lot of Chinese capacity will actually start to see a transmission back down to Southeast Asia ... especially with the AI race and with the EV race ... If you take the AI race alone, that's going to drive a significant demand for chips."

Wickramasinghe noted that Southeast Asia nations already have an infrastructure in place to benefit from the growing demand for chips compared with a country like India, which may need time to catch up.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us