Southwest Chair Kelly to step down next year as activist Elliott pushes for changes at airline

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC and Rohan Goswami,CNBC

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport above other Southwest planes on July 25, 2024 in Burbank, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines chairman and former CEO Gary Kelly said Tuesday that he will step down next year, a move that comes as the carrier faces pressure for changes by activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Kelly, who has worked at Southwest for nearly four decades, announced he would step down hours after a meeting with Elliott, which has been calling for leadership changes at the Dallas-based carrier.

