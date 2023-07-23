S&P 500 futures are flat ahead of a busy week of earnings, Fed meeting: Live updates

S&P 500 futures were little changed Sunday evening as investors awaited a batch of key earnings reports and a major policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

Futures tied to the broad market index ticked lower by 0.07%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 37 points. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.03%.

On Friday the blue-chip Dow eked out a 2.51-point gain, finishing higher for the 10th day in a row and marking its longest rally since 2017. The S&P 500 finished the week up by 0.7% at 4,536.34, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% in the same period to 14,032.81.

"Investor sentiment appears to be turning slightly bearish, so it will not be surprising for us to see the market, trending flat or lower as investors consider selling some of their investments and pocketing some of the nice gains they have achieved this year," said Noah Hamman, CEO of AdvisorShares.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee agreed that profit-taking will be "part of the investor mindset," particularly for those who enjoying "stupendous" year-to-date returns from tech and FAANG stocks.

"That doesn't mean that when they take profits, they have to necessarily exit the market," he told CNBC's Closing Bell: Overtime on Friday. "If the Fed surprises us in a way because it's more of a dovish pause, I think investors are going to look for ways to find stocks that rise on easing financial conditions," he said. "They may not come back to the FAANG. They might stick with tech, but they might broaden out to industrials and financials. So yes, profit-taking, but it doesn't mean the market has to go down."

Investors anticipate the Fed will increase rates by a quarter percentage point at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday and will be listening to comments by Chair Jerome Powell to get a sense of the central bank's position on what happens next as it tries to navigate a soft landing for the economy.

They're also watching for the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which is due at the end of the week.

The week ahead is also set to be the busiest one of earnings season, with Thursday being the most intense day. About 40% of the Dow and 30% of the S&P 500 will give their financial updates during the week, including Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta. Several big pharma companies are getting ready to report and it's a big week for industrial companies and big oil as well.

—CNBC's Robert Hum and Sarah Min contributed reporting.

CNBC Pro: China's earnings season is just getting started. Here are some winners to watch

Some Chinese stock sectors are seeing fundamentals shift in their favor.

Profits are moving to industrials, consumer discretionary and staples — and away from materials and energy, according to HSBC.

Investors may also get some answers about macro policy in coming days with a gathering of Chinese leaders, called the Politburo, due by the end of the month.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Evelyn Cheng

AMC shares surge after judge denies company settlement on stock conversion

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings surged more than 60% after a judge on Friday blocked a proposed settlement on the company's stock conversion plan that would allow the company issue more shares.

AMC Entertainment Preferred shares were down 15%.

In February the movie theater chain was sued for allegedly rigging a shareholder vote that would allow it to convert preferred stock to common stock and issue millions of new shares. Doing so would have diluted the common stock shares but allowed AMC to pay down some of its more than $5 billion in debt.

Read the full story here.

— Tanaya Macheel

S&P 500 futures open flat

S&P 500 futures were flat to begin trading on Sunday evening.

Futures tied to the broad market index opened lower by 0.01%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked lower by 7 points. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%.

— Tanaya Macheel