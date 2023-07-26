S&P 500 futures are little changed after Fed hikes rates by a quarter percentage point: Live updates

S&P 500 futures were little changed in overnight trading after the Federal Reserve instituted a quarter percentage point hike, bringing rates to the highest level in more than 22 years.

S&P 500 futures traded flat, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 60 points, or 0.18%. Futures connected to the Nasdaq-100 rose 0.2%.

Meta Platforms shares popped 7% in extended trading on better-than-expected results and strong guidance{

Meta Platforms jumps on strong earnings, guidance

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Shares of Meta Platforms popped 7% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results and issuing uplifting guidance for the current period.

The social media company reported earnings of $2.98 per share on revenues of $32 billion. That beat the EPS of $2.91 and $31.12 billion in revenue expected by Refinitiv. Meta also said that revenue increased 11% from the year-ago period.

For the third quarter, Meta said it expects revenue to range between $32 billion to $34.5 billion. Analysts polled were expecting third-quarter sales of $31.3 billion.

— Samantha Subin, Jonathan Vanian

Chipotle Mexican Grill, ServiceNow among stocks making the biggest moves after the bell

These are some of the stocks moving the most in extended trading:

Chipotle Mexican Grill — The burrito chain's stock tumbled 9% in extended trading after sales fell short of Wall Street expectations. Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $12.65 a share on $2.51 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected EPS of $12.31 and revenues of $2.53 billion.

ServiceNow — ServiceNow dropped 3% despite reporting a beat on the top and bottom lines. The cloud computing company posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. Analysts had expected per-share earnings of $2.05 on revenue of $2.13 billion. The company also unveiled new generative artificial intelligence tools.

Align Technology – The orthodontics company saw its shares pop 12% after it posted adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share for the second quarter, beating estimates of $2.03 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter also topped estimates, and revenue guidance for the year was above analyst expectations.

Read the full list of companies moving here.

— Samantha Subin

In regular trading Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for a 13th straight session, gaining 82.05 points, or 0.23%, to notch its longest win streak since 1987. The S&P 500 dipped 0.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.12%.

The moves came after the Federal Reserve implemented a widely-expected 25 basis point hike, putting interest rates at their highest level since 2001.

Remarks from Chair Jerome Powell hinted the central bank could also hold rates steady at these levels, and suggested that the Federal Open Market Committee will remain data-dependent. The central bank meets again in September after a batch of new inflation and employment data.

"I would say it's certainly possible that we will raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted," he said during a press conference following the hike. "And I would also say it's possible that we would choose to hold steady and we're going to be making careful assessments, as I said, meeting by meeting."

BMO Wealth Management's Yung-Yu Ma called the message from the central bank "balanced," although its "finger remains on the trigger" as Powell noted that the system has yet to experience the full impacts of tightening.

"Nonetheless, the coming meetings are 'live' as inflation is still well above the Fed's longer-range goal of 2%," the chief investment officer said. "If there was any doubt, Chairman Powell reiterated the Fed's commitment to 2% inflation and restoring price stability."

Wall Street is looking ahead to another packed earnings day Thursday, with results from Honeywell, McDonald's, Intel, Ford Motor, T-Mobile and Royal Caribbean. Investors will also be watching the Dow: If it ends the day with a 14th straight positive session, it will mark the longest winning streak for the 30-stock average since June 1897.

Fresh economic data points include initial jobless claims, June durable goods orders, a preliminary second-quarter GDP reading and pending home sales.

A trio of notable Dow names to report Thursday as the index aims for 14 winning days

Thursday will be pivotal for the Dow Jones Industrial Average as three of its constituents will report quarterly results.

Honeywell and McDonald's are set to report before the opening bell, while Intel rounds out the day with results after the close.

How Honeywell and McDonald's fare – and how their shares respond after the quarterly earnings are out– will be especially important to the 30-stock Dow. A 14th consecutive positive day for the index would make it the lengthiest winning streak in 126 years.

The longest rally for the Dow ended on June 14, 1897 after 14 straight sessions of gains.

— Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Meta Platforms jumps on strong earnings, guidance

Shares of Meta Platforms popped 7% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results and issuing uplifting guidance for the current period.

The social media company reported earnings of $2.98 per share on revenues of $32 billion. That beat the EPS of $2.91 and $31.12 billion in revenue expected by Refinitiv. Meta also said that revenue increased 11% from the year-ago period.

For the third quarter, Meta said it expects revenue to range between $32 billion to $34.5 billion. Analysts polled were expecting third-quarter sales of $31.3 billion.

— Samantha Subin, Jonathan Vanian

Chipotle Mexican Grill, ServiceNow among stocks making the biggest moves after the bell

These are some of the stocks moving the most in extended trading:

Chipotle Mexican Grill — The burrito chain's stock tumbled 9% in extended trading after sales fell short of Wall Street expectations. Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $12.65 a share on $2.51 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected EPS of $12.31 and revenues of $2.53 billion.

ServiceNow — ServiceNow dropped 3% despite reporting a beat on the top and bottom lines. The cloud computing company posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. Analysts had expected per-share earnings of $2.05 on revenue of $2.13 billion. The company also unveiled new generative artificial intelligence tools.

Align Technology – The orthodontics company saw its shares pop 12% after it posted adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share for the second quarter, beating estimates of $2.03 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter also topped estimates, and revenue guidance for the year was above analyst expectations.

Read the full list of companies moving here.

— Samantha Subin

Gundlach says the Fed should be happy with the current inflation rate

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve should be content with how much inflation has eased amid its aggressive rate hikes.

"We believe that the inflation rate is pretty much the Fed should really be happy with," Gundlach said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

The bond king said Wednesday's policy meeting was "as bland as you can possibly get" as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed time and again that he will be data dependent.

Gundlach said interest rates have peaked after this series of rate hikes, adding that he's comfortable owning Treasurys right now. The widely followed investor believes the first rate cut will come next year.

— Yun Li

S&P 500 futures open little changed

S&P 500 futures opened little changed in overnight trading. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.14%, while futures connected to the Nasdaq-100 rose 0.2%.

— Samantha Subin