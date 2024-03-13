Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SpaceX cleared to attempt third Starship launch Thursday after getting FAA license

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Joe Skipper | Reuters
  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to launch its third Starship test flight as soon as Thursday morning after getting the launch license it needed from the FAA.
  • The company aims to reach further than the two previous Starship prototype flights that launched in the past year.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to launch its third Starship test flight as soon as Thursday morning after federal regulators signed off on the attempt.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday issued SpaceX the launch license the company needed to fly its latest Starship prototype.

The FAA said SpaceX "met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

SpaceX is targeting a launch window between 8 a.m. ET and 9:50 a.m. ET on Thursday. The company plans to livestream the launch, with a webcast beginning 30 minutes before the window opens.

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

The company aims to build on the past year's Starship prototype flights, the second and most recent of which reached space in November. The test flights have had mixed results, with both rockets flying for a few minutes and achieving some milestones before ultimately being destroyed due to problems.

Money Report

news 43 mins ago

Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street awaits another inflation report: Live updates

news 2 hours ago

FTC to send $4.1 million to over 27,000 borrowers defrauded by student loan forgiveness scams

SpaceX and the FAA conducted an investigation into the November launch's problems, resulting in the company making changes to the monster rocket before the third attempt.

Additionally, SpaceX said it aims to demonstrate new capabilities with the third Starship flight, including opening and closing the door of the spacecraft, transferring fuel during the flight in a NASA demonstration and splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us