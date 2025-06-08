Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Speaker Johnson hopes Musk and Trump can ‘reconcile' their differences after public fallout

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, speaks during a news conference after a House Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 4, 2025.
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he hopes Elon Musk and President Donald Trump can mend their relationship following their public clash.
  • "There's a lot of emotion involved in it, but it's in the interest of the country for everybody to work together," the Louisiana Republican said on ABC News' "This Week."
  • Johnson said he has not spoken to Musk about the GOP-led spending bill since last Monday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that he hopes President Donald Trump and Elon Musk can "reconcile" after their public fallout last week.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"There's a lot of emotion involved in it, but it's in the interest of the country for everybody to work together," the Louisiana Republican said on ABC News' "This Week."

Johnson said that he has not spoken with Musk about the GOP-led "big, beautiful bill" since last Monday.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Musk last week went on a rant against the multitrillion-dollar spending package that narrowly passed the House, calling it a "disgusting abomination" that would lead to exploding federal deficits.

On Sunday, Johnson brushed aside the Tesla's CEO's criticisms of the bill.

"I didn't go out to craft a piece of legislation to please the richest man in the world, what we're trying to do is help hardworking Americans," he said.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Self-made millionaire shares the hardest money conversation he and his wife have ever had: ‘I'm sweating thinking about it'

news 3 hours ago

Pixar exec who worked for Steve Jobs: Apple co-founder had one skill that made him great—and one habit to avoid

The spending bill is now with the Senate.

Musk's vocal opposition to the legislation was in part what triggered the public clash between Trump and the billionaire SpaceX founder, CNBC previously reported.

The two men have not spoken since their feud, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday on "Fox Sunday Morning Futures," adding that she doesn't think Trump "intends to."

Trump also told NBC News' Kristen Welker on Saturday that he was not interested in repairing his relationship with Musk following their spat, signaling that their rift could be irreversible.

Musk was the largest donor of the 2024 presidential campaign, and his super PAC spent roughly $200 million to propel Trump to the White House.

In the midst of Musk's criticisms against the bill, he threatened to "fire all politicians who betrayed the American people."

But Trump warned Saturday that Musk would pay "very serious consequences" if he funds Democratic candidates challenging Republicans who support the bill.

Johnson, a loyal Trump ally, echoed the president's remarks, saying it would be a "big mistake" if Musk were to back Democratic candidates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us