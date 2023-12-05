Special election to replace ex-Rep. George Santos set for Feb. 13

The special election to fill the U.S. House seat of expelled Republican Rep. George Santos will be Feb. 13, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

House Republicans will be down a seat for the next two months, with an even narrower majority in the closely divided chamber.

The seat is seen as a key prize in Democrats' plan to retake the House majority next year.

The special election to fill expelled Rep. George Santos' House seat will be Feb. 13, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Until then, House Republicans will be down a vote, leaving them with an even narrower majority in the chamber than usual.

"As Governor, I have the solemn responsibility to call a special election to ensure the voters of Long Island and Queens once again have representation in Congress," Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The seat is a key part of Democrats' plan to retake the House majority next year.

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi represented New York's 3rd district before Santos but left Congress in 2022 to mount a failed run for governor. Now he is a lead contender for the support of New York Democratic leaders in running for his old seat.

The House expelled Santos on Friday with significant bipartisan support. The expulsion resolution was championed by a bloc of Santos' fellow New York Republicans. A bloc of Santos' fellow New York Republicans championed the expulsion resolution.

Santos flipped the Long Island congressional district red last year. In the process, he also became the first openly gay Republican in the House.

Soon after he was elected, Santos admitted that he had lied about key aspects of his background on the campaign trail.

In May, he was charged with fraud and theft in federal court in New York. Santos was hit with additional charges in late October. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set for September 2024.

"Members of Congress provide critical constituent services, serve as a link to federal agencies and advocate on behalf of the constituents who sent them to Washington," Hochul said Tuesday. "I look forward working with the next representative for the 3rd Congressional District on the issues facing New Yorkers."



Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: