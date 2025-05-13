Spirit Airlines introduces extra legroom seats, other perks, in push for premium

Spirit Airlines announced that it will offer new premium options for its travelers, including an extra-legroom seating option.

Spirit exited bankruptcy in March after years of losses and failed merger attempts.

The extra-legroom seating will include seven rows near the front of the aircraft totaling more than 40 seats.

The new seating will begin being installed in June and roll out across the majority of Spirit's fleet by July, according to the company. The two free checked bags policy will roll out later in 2025, it said.

The announcement is the latest development in the budget airline's turnaround strategy of leaning into premium options, banking on spending from wealthier leisure travelers. Spirit Airlines — which had transformed the industry by offering cheap fares and charging extra for everything else — exited bankruptcy in March after years of losses and failed merger attempts.

Spirit's embracing of premium options reflects a larger trend in the airline industry. United Airlines announced Tuesday it is unveiling larger business-class suites, while American Airlines said earlier this month it will start flying suites with sliding doors in some of its planes in June.

Southwest Airlines, meanwhile, shocked travelers in March when it announced it will end its "two bags fly free" policy.

Spirit is "adding more value and perks for our loyalty members at a time when others are taking away benefits," said Rana Ghosh, Spirit Airlines senior vice president and chief commercial officer, in a press release.

The extra-legroom seating will include seven rows near the front of the aircraft totaling more than 40 seats. The new option will replace the airline's previous "Go Comfy" offering, which blocked off a middle seat for passengers who picked that fare.

Along with the seat, which is 32 inches instead of the regular 28 inches, the premium option includes a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, a snack and non-alcoholic beverage.

Spirit will offer its two free checked bags policy as a collaboration with Bank of America, offered only to travelers with its branded credit card.