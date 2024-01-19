Spirit Airlines jumps 20% after raising fourth-quarter forecast

Spirit Airlines on Friday raised its financial forecast for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Shares soared, recovering from a rout sparked by a judge's ruling blocked JetBlue's plan to buy Spirit

Spirit said compensation from RTX unit Pratt & Whitney over forced engine inspections will be "significant source of liquidity" in the coming years.

Spirit Airlines on Friday raised its financial forecast for the fourth quarter of 2023, sending shares soaring more than 20% after a rout earlier this week that followed a judge's ruling that blocks JetBlue Airways from buying the budget carrier.

Spirit said in a filing that it expects revenue to come in at about $1.3 billion, at the high end of its earlier forecast, thanks to strong bookings at the end of the year. It estimated adjusted negative margins of 12% to 13%, improvement from a previous forecast for as much as a 19% negative margin for the last three months of the year.

The airline also credited lower fuel costs and other expenses in its improved estimates.

Prior to Friday's premarket surge, Spirit shares had shed 62% and lost than $1 billion in market capitalization over the last trading week as the ruling raised questions about the airline's future. Some analysts said the carrier could be on track to file for bankruptcy protection.

The two airlines said they disagreed with the decision and were assessing next steps, which could include an appeal.

Spirit confirmed on Friday that it is weighing options to refinance more than $1 billion in debt that matures in 2025. It previously sold and leased back some of its aircraft. The airline said in the filing that it had $1.3 billion of liquidity at the end of 2023.

The carrier had been struggling even before the antitrust ruling and had last year warned about challenges including higher costs, weaker travel demand and a Pratt & Whitney engine problem that would ground dozens of its Airbus planes this year.

Spirit said Friday it expects compensation from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of RTX, in connection with that engine issue.

"Discussions with Pratt have progressed considerably since October, and while no agreement has been reached to date, the Company believes the amount of compensation it will receive will be a significant source of liquidity over the next couple of years," Spirit said Friday in is securities filing.

Spirit plans to hold a quarterly call with analysts on Feb. 8 to discuss results and its outlook.