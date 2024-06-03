Money Report

Spotify raises prices of premium subscription plans

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

  • Spotify on Monday announced it is increasing the cost of its premium subscription plans.
  • The company last hiked its prices in July of last year.
  • Spotify said it is raising prices so the company can "continue to invest in and innovate on our product features."

Spotify announced on Monday it is increasing the cost of its premium subscription plans in the U.S., marking the Swedish music-streaming company's second price hike in a year.

U.S. Spotify users will be notified about the new change to their subscription over the next month.

Shares of Spotify were up more than 5% in premarket trading Monday.

For users in the U.S., an "Individual" plan will cost $11.99. A "Duo" plan will cost $16.99, and a "Family" plan will cost $19.99. The "Student" plan will still cost $5.99.

Spotify said it is raising prices so the company can "continue to invest in and innovate on our product features," according to a blog post.

In July 2023, Spotify increased the price of its Individual offering to $10.99. It also increased the prices of its Duo plan, Family plan and Student offering to $14.99, $16.99 and $5.99, respectively. The company said the market landscape has "continued to evolve" since Spotify launched, according to a release at the time.

