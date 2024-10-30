Money Report

Standard Chartered lifts income guidance again after beating third-quarter profit forecasts

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Standard Chartered Plc bank branch in Hong Kong
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Standard Chartered on Wednesday upgraded its 2024 income guidance as it posted profits in the third quarter that beat expectations, driven by record performance in its wealth management business.

Here are Standard Chartered's results for the quarter, compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate:

  • Pre-tax profit: $1.81 billion vs. $1.59 billion
  • Net interest income: $2.6 billion vs. $2.57 billion
The lender, which derives most of its revenue from Asia, saw pre-tax profit jump of 37% from the $1.32 billion posted a year ago.

Net interest margin, a measure of lending profitability, rose to to 1.95%, compared to 1.63% a year ago. 

The bank is "doubling investment" in its "fast-growing and high-returning" wealth management division, and will keep transforming its mass retail business to prioritize affluent and international clients, according to StanChart CEO Bill Winters.

After its second quarter earnings report, Standard Chartered in July announced its largest-ever share buyback of $1.5 billion. It did not announce any additional buyback in its release on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Asia-focused rival bank HSBC had announced a fresh $3 billion share buyback as it posted third-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates on the back of robust revenue growth.

Standard Chartered said its operating expenses rose 3% to $2.9 billion caused by inflation and business expansion efforts, although efficiency savings did offset some costs.

In its half-year report, the investment bank said it has been implementing a cost-cutting initiative called "Fit For Growth" at pace, that's designed to save approximately $1.5 billion of expenses over the next three years. The bank had pinpointed over 200 projects where savings could be made.

The London-headquartered bank also lifted its 2024 income guidance on Wednesday with operating income to increase towards 10% in 2024. In July, the bank had upgraded the operating income projection to more than 7%, from 5% to 7%.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

