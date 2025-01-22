Stellantis chairman details planned U.S. investments for Jeep, Ram to Trump

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann detailed several upcoming plans for U.S. investments when meeting with President Donald Trump during a dayslong trip before his Monday inauguration.

The plans included confirmations of investments in plants in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

DETROIT — Stellantis Chairman John Elkann detailed several upcoming plans the Transatlantic automaker has for U.S. investments when meeting with President Donald Trump during a dayslong trip to Washington D.C. before Trump's Monday inauguration.

The plans, as outlined in an internal message Wednesday to U.S. employees, included creating 1,500 jobs and reopening a plant in Illinois to build a new midsize pickup truck in 2027; building a new version of the Dodge Durango SUV that was being considered for Mexico at a Detroit plant instead; and adding more support for plants in Toledo, Ohio, and Kokomo, Indiana.

"John told the President that building on our proud, more than 100-year history in the U.S., we plan to continue that legacy by further strengthening our U.S. manufacturing footprint and providing stability for our great American workforce," Antonio Filosa, head of Stellantis' North American operations, said in the message.

Some of the announcements, such as building the midsize pickup truck in Illinois, were previously expected under a contract with the United Auto Workers union. However, they had come into question under strategic decisions made by former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Elkann, scion of Italy's Agnelli family who founded Fiat, is overseeing the automaker amid a search for a new CEO following Tavares' abrupt December departure amid declining profits, slumping market share and disagreements with the company's board.

Plans for Stellantis' Jeep complex in Ohio include "additional technologies and strong product actions for Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator" and "more components critical" to supporting facilities.

The investments for Indiana include production of a new four-cylinder engine, according to the memo.

"Our plans, focused on increasing market share and growing sales volume, entail a multibillion-dollar investment in our people, great products, and innovative technology, all here in the U.S.," Filosa said.

Reuters on Tuesday reported Elkann met with Trump and several top administration officials prior to Trump's inauguration, which Elkann was invited to but did not attend.

Elkann, who also serves as chairman of Ferrari, flew back to Italy prior to the inauguration to met seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton as the new Ferrari Formula One driver, Reuters reported.