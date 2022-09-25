Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Sterling Hits Record Low Against the Dollar, as Asia-Pacific Currencies Also Weaken

By Abigail Ng,CNBC

Matt Cardy | Getty Images
  • The sterling's plunge comes after last week's announcement by the new U.K. government that it would implement tax cuts and investment incentives to boost growth.
  • Critics say those economic measures will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and could see the U.K. take on high levels of debt at a time of rising interest rates.

The British pound plunged to a record low on Monday morning in Asia, following last week's announcement by the new U.K. government that it would implement tax cuts and investment incentives to boost growth.

The sterling briefly fell 4% to an all-time low of $1.0382 on Monday in Asia.

Critics say those economic measures will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and could see the U.K. take on high levels of debt at a time of rising interest rates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"[It] doesn't seem like the U.K. government is throwing the market a bone here in terms of having a much more tempered fiscal trajectory, and so I think at this point right now, the path of least resistance is going to remain lower," Mazen Issa, senior forex strategist at TD Securities, told CNBC before the pound hit a new low.

"Below $1.05, you really look at parity," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"We've seen the euro dip below parity — I don't see a reason why sterling can't either," he added.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

‘India Has a Big Role to Play': New Delhi Is Trying to Turn the Country Into a Chip Powerhouse

Business 2 hours ago

Morningstar Reveals Its Top High-Dividend Global Stocks — and Gives Three 30% Upside

Morningstar reveals its top high-dividend global stocks — and gives three 30% upside

Dan Niles predicts when the S&P 500 might bottom, and reveals how he's profited this year

Asset manager says one FAANG stock looks 'very attractive' in the medium term

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan, South Korea and China's currencies weakened against the greenback, while the Australian dollar was about flat.

The Japanese yen traded at 143-levels against the dollar, weaker compared to after authorities intervened in the currency market last week.

South Korea's won was near 2009 levels at 1,428.52 per dollar.

The U.S. dollar index gained against a basket of six major currencies.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us