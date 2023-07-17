Stock futures inch lower ahead of busy earnings day: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading as Wall Street looked ahead to a busy earnings day.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 21 points, or 0.06% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1% and 0.15%, respectively.

Stocks are coming off a winning session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average rise for a sixth straight day and gain 76.32 points, or 0.22%, to notch its highest close of the year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.39% and 0.93%, respectively.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors finished Monday with losses, led to the downside by utilities, which fell 1.18%. Elsewhere, AT&T shed 6.7% to touch its lowest levels since 1993. The action followed a downgrade from Citi on the heels of an investigation by The Wall Street Journal that linked the telecom company to toxic lead cable use.

Wall Street awaits a packed earnings day Tuesday, with results on deck from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon and PNC Financial. Earnings from Lockheed Martin and J.B. Hunt are on deck.

The season comes as recent inflation data boosts the case for a soft-landing scenario among many investors, and stocks continue this year's rally. But some skepticism lingers.

"I don't think we're in a sweet spot," SoFi's Liz Young said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "You wouldn't have those negative leading indicators, and even some of the concurrent indicators, if we were in a sweet spot."

On the economic front, retail sales and industrial production data for June are due out Tuesday.

Traders will keep an eye out for a key indicator of consumer health: June's retail sales data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Economists polled by Dow Jones are anticipating an increase of 0.5%, up from May's gain of 0.3%. The data point arrives at a pivotal time: The latest consumer and producer price index releases showed that inflation grew at a slower pace than what economists forecasted. Those findings suggest that the Federal Reserve's 10 rounds of interest rate increases are helping to cool inflation.

What economists will watch for in Tuesday's report is whether retail sales come in too hot, which could be an inflationary development and show that consumers have stepped up their spending.

Read more about the Fed's battle against inflation and the upcoming retail sales report here.

— Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox

FB Financial shares pop 14% on earnings

Shares of FB Financial gained about 14% in extended trading after posting second-quarter earnings results.

The company reported earnings of 77 cents per share, topping consensus expectations of 65 cents a share, according to StreetAccount.

FB Financial finished the period with $10.87 billion in deposits, up from $10.54 billion in the year-ago quarter. Deposits declined slightly from the first quarter.

— Samantha Subin

Berkshire Hathaway slashes Activision Blizzard stake

Activision Blizzard shares lost about 0.5% in extended after securities filings revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold a large chunk of its holding in the video game publisher.

A 13G filing released Monday evening showed a 1.9% stake in the company, with 14,658,121 shares. That's down from a 6.3% stake at the end of March.

The news comes as Microsoft's plan to buy Activision nears a close after the Federal Trade Commission last week lost its bid to block the $68.7 billion acquisition.

—Yun Li

Stocks opened little changed on Monday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 17 points, or 0.05% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.07% each.

— Samantha Subin