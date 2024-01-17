Stock futures are little changed after Dow posts third-straight losing day: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a third-straight losing day.

Dow futures were down by 3 basis points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.04% and 0.09%, respectively.

Discover shares slid 7% even after the financial services company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.20 billion, topping estimates of $4.10 billion, according to analysts polled by LSEG.

Wall Street is coming off a losing session for the major averages, as Treasury yields rose. On Wednesday, the 30-stock Dow dropped 94.45 points, or 0.25%. The S&P 500 slid 0.56%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.59%.

During the session, the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4.1%.

Investors worried that a strong December retail sales report, which suggests a robust consumer, could mean fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve than many are expecting. Currently, markets are pricing in a roughly 56% chance of a quarter percentage point rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

"The fact that the Fed is not talking about raising rates is a good thing, but the fact that the market's pricing six rate cuts is a problem," Chris Toomey, managing director at Morgan Stanley, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday.

"If you look at the fourth quarter, so much of that performance was chasing, right, and chasing and chasing," Toomey continued. "And now people are like, 'Wait, do I really want to own this thing at this level?' And if rates are starting to go higher, you're going to get a lot of weak hands selling."

On the economic front, weekly jobless claims are on deck Thursday morning, as are housing starts and building permits data. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is also set to speak.

Investors will parse through December housing starts and building permits data on Thursday to see whether activity in the sector has increased amid declining mortgage rates.

December housing starts, which measures the construction of new homes in the U.S., is expected to have dropped by a FactSet consensus estimate of 8.1% last month. That would be down from a rise of 14.8% the prior month.

Building permits, or the number of new housing units authorized in the U.S., is anticipated to have risen to a rate of 1.476 million units last month, according to a FactSet consensus estimate. That's up from 1.467 million units previously.

— Sarah Min

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Discover Financial Services — Shares dropped nearly 7% after Discover Financial Services reported fourth-quarter results. The financial services company reported quarterly revenue of $4.20 billion that topped estimates of $4.10 billion, according to analysts polled by LSEG. GAAP earnings of $1.54 per share were not immediately comparable.

Alcoa — Shares dropped nearly 3% after the aluminum producer reported fourth-quarter results. Alcoa posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss of 56 cents per share, compared to an expected loss of 86 cents per share, according to analysts polled by LSEG. Revenue of $2.60 billion came in line with estimates.

H.B. Fuller — H.B. Fuller shares slid about 1%. For the fourth quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, better than the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.27 per-share earnings. Revenue of $902.9 million came in lower than the expected $929.9 million.

— Sarah Min

— Sarah Min